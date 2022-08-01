From $0 To Millions: Inspirational Story Of A Self-Made Millionaire And eCommerce Mogul, Eberths Perozo

“I first started with crypto trading. I wanted to do e-commerce but that was impossible without coming to the United States. I remember telling my then-wife that I would never work for anybody, that I needed a business that could help me, my family, and my future,” says Perozo. “In the beginning, I was so bad at trading. I had two months saved up and within a month and a half, I almost lost all the money.”

At that point, Perozo was faced with two choices: go to the streets, because he had barely enough money to eat and even less for the rent, or try again and make it work with the little bit of change that was left in his pocket. Perozo chose the latter, and for the next three weeks, he didn’t sleep, he barely ate, and all he did was practice and study as much as he could. The endeavor soon started to pay off.

“I stayed home for a week, practicing and practicing and studying as much as I could, and in just three weeks I’d recovered the money I lost and made some good profits, which covered the rent for three months,” says Perozo. “After that first success, I continued to learn and trade, and eventually I started teaching others. I was making good money at that point. I bought an apartment in Argentina. I could buy my first car. But that still wasn’t enough.”

Deep inside his heart, Perozo yearned for even greater success, so he decided to move once again, but this time to the United States, where he would go on to build three highly-successful companies and enjoy the success he has today.

“I was never afraid to take the risk, nor was I scared of anyone, anything, or anybody. Fear is the greatest enemy of your dreams, so you must never let fear rule your life,” says Perozo. “There will be many ups and downs on your path to success, but one thing is for sure: if you can dream it, you can do it!”