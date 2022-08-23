eCom Dave On Growing Your Own Business While Working for Someone Else

However, putting in the resignation letter isn’t as easy as it seems, and most people would probably like to play it safe and not take much risk. After all, every aspiring entrepreneur is risking their livelihood until they are made. As eCom Dave explains, there is some merit in taking the safe road, as too much pressure and frustration can ruin the chances of success.

“You are choosing entrepreneurship because you want to get away from the usual work-related stress. You want to own your life and your decisions. And it’s okay to do a slow transition, even though it’s a slower path,” he says. “I didn’t quit my job until my eCommerce hustle went off, and I still made it.”