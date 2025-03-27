Ed O'Neill Swears as He Raps to Tupac's Song in Daughter's TikTok Video: 'This Was His Idea'
Modern Family star Ed O’Neill isn’t shy when it comes to being in front of the camera. Though his humor has been highlighted in the hit sitcom, the actor took to TikTok to share even more of his comedic side.
In a video posted by his daughter Claire O’Neill, she and Ed cheekily rapped over 2Pac’s song “Hit Em Up.” The intro, however, was full of profanity, which Ed seemed eager to sing along to.
As Claire stared into the camera, she began to rap: “I ain’t got no motherf-----in’ friends.”
Ed slyly slid into the background, adding, “That’s why I f------ yo’ b----, you fat motherf-----!”
While the father-daughter duo sang 2Pac’s song, the pair could barely keep a straight face. Claire also threw in a couple of dance moves as her dad nodded his head to the beat.
“This was his idea,” Claire captioned the viral video.
The 78-year-old actor and his daughter even sported chic looks, with Claire wearing a brown leather jacket and her dad, a black beret with an orange T-shirt.
- Sofía Vergara Cozies Up to TV Husband Ed O'Neill at 'Modern Family' Reunion: Photos
- Ed O'Neill Reveals 1989 'TV Guide' Cover Sparked His Longtime Feud With 'Married With Children' Costar Amanda Bearse
- 'Modern Family' Star Ed O'Neill Declined an Offer to Work for the Mob Because He Was Afraid of Ending Up in Jail
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The TikTok, posted on March 24, garnered 44 million views, with Ed’s Modern Family costar Sarah Hyland commenting, “I AM SCREAMINGGGGGG.”
Despite Ed being acclaimed for his role as Jay Pritchett in Modern Family, many viewers in the comments section noted how he was giving off Al Bundy vibes from Married… with Children.
“This is definitely AL BUNDY and not Jay Pritchett!” exclaimed one.
“He taught me love and marriage go together like a horse and carriage,” wrote one Married… with Children fan. “His modern family is great, but his past life with Peggy was a tier.”
“If you called that man Jay from Modern Family, then I need you to go stand in a corner because he was Al Bundy from married with children first,” added another.
Apart from making a hilarious cameo in his daughter’s TikTok, Ed is slated to star in a recurring role in Hulu’s new show All’s Fair. The legal drama series, created by Ryan Murphy, also stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor and more.
Details about Ed’s role and the show’s plot have been kept under wraps. However, it was revealed that the upcoming series will feature the tale of a divorce lawyer who works at an all-female law firm in Los Angeles, Calif.