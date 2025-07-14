Ed Sheeran Says Wife Cherry Seaborn Can 'Kill a Song' If It Doesn't Pass Her Vibe Check
Ed Sheeran credits his wife, Cherry Seaborn, as his secret weapon when it comes to selecting songs for release, calling her feedback essential because she has "very good taste."
In a recent episode of the podcast “Not Gonna Lie,” hosted by Kylie Kelce, Sheeran shared that he only plays new tracks for his wife when she’s in a good mood. If her reaction is lackluster, he considers the song "dead."
"Cherry can kill a song," he admitted, emphasizing her significant role in his creative process.
The British singer often writes numerous songs in a week, but Seaborn possesses a unique ability to sift through them effortlessly.
"When “Bad Habits” was written, I'd written a bunch of other songs that day,” Sheeran recalled. “I remember I came home, I had listened to them all in the car and I was kind of excited about most of them and I played them to her and she was like, 'That one, that 'Bad Habits' one. That's the one you should finish tomorrow.'"
Sheeran noted that Seaborn had a similar response to “Shivers,” which soared to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, while “Bad Habits” reached No. 2 on the same chart.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While on stage at his concert at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on May 30, in Madrid, Spain, Sheeran mentioned that he also shares his new music with their two children.
His recent single "Sapphire," from his upcoming album Play, has become a hit with kids, according to Kelce, whose toddler has dubbed it her "favorite song." Sheeran responded enthusiastically, saying, "I’m glad that kids are still into the music that I’m making."
Sheeran and Seaborn first met at age 11 while attending school in Suffolk, England. Their paths diverged as Sheeran pursued music and Seaborn focused on her studies and a career in financial consulting. However, fate intervened in 2015 when they reconnected at a Fourth of July party hosted by Taylor Swift. This reunion ignited their romance.
Known for their desire for privacy, Sheeran and Seaborn secretly married in an intimate ceremony in January 2019, followed by a larger celebration later that year. They've since welcomed two daughters, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran (born August 2020) and Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran (born May 2022). Cherry’s grounded nature and independent career have often been highlighted by Ed as essential to their balance.
Currently, the singer is on the road for The Mathematics Tour, supporting his previous albums = and -. His new project, Play, is set to release on September 12.