Ed Sheeran Says Wife Cherry Seaborn Can 'Kill a Song' If It Doesn't Pass Her Vibe Check

Ed Sheeran credits his wife, Cherry Seaborn, as his secret weapon when it comes to selecting songs for release, calling her feedback essential because she has "very good taste."

In a recent episode of the podcast “Not Gonna Lie,” hosted by Kylie Kelce, Sheeran shared that he only plays new tracks for his wife when she’s in a good mood. If her reaction is lackluster, he considers the song "dead."