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Family Drama Erupts as Ed Sheeran Reacts to Cousin Jethro's Scathing Criticism During Controversial Loop Tour

Split photo of Ed Sheeran and Jethro Sheeran
Source: MEGA; @ALONESTARSHEERAN/INSTAGRAM

Ed Sheeran broke his silence after Jethro Sheeran’s scathing criticism.

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Oct. 5 2026, Updated 4:42 a.m. ET

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Family drama has entered the spotlight surrounding Ed Sheeran and his ongoing Loop Tour controversy.

The Grammy-winning singer, 35, appeared to reference his estranged cousin Jethro Sheeran during his Saturday, October 3, concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, though he stopped short of saying his name.

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Image of Jethro Sheeran claimed he 'saw the snake' in cousin Ed Sheeran.
Source: @ALONESTARSHEERAN/INSTAGRAM

Jethro Sheeran claimed he 'saw the snake' in cousin Ed Sheeran.

“The other text messages were, like, from a family member who I haven't spoken to in a very long time,” Ed told the crowd, explaining that he recently found an old phone he had discarded about a decade ago.

“You might have seen [my relative] recently on social media,” he added.

Ed’s comments came after Jethro, 44, publicly criticized him amid the controversy surrounding Macklemore and the Loop Tour.

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Jethro Took Aim at Ed Over Macklemore Drama

Image of Ed Sheeran said he hasn’t spoken to Jethro Sheeran 'in a very long time.'
Source: MEGA; @ALONESTARSHEERAN/INSTAGRAM

Ed Sheeran said he hasn’t spoken to Jethro Sheeran 'in a very long time.'

Jethro previously took aim at Ed in a scathing social media post after Macklemore was dropped from the remaining dates of the tour.

“I’m ashamed of my cousin Ed,” he wrote.

“Finally, the world and all his fans see through him. He's not a good person, I don't like his music so I can't say he's even a good artist. He's honestly a selfish individual with malicious, cunning ways," he added.

The record producer later doubled down on his criticism during an appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," claiming that he had seen a different side of Ed years ago.

“We were pretty close. But early on, I saw the snake in him. He's very talented and people think I'm jealous. But jealous of what? His looks? His guitar? His singing?” he said.

He also accused the singer of being involved in Macklemore’s removal from the tour, saying, “Seeing what he did to Macklemore I believe he kicked him off that show. I believe he did it with his team and then he blamed the promoter.”

Ed has denied being responsible for Macklemore’s removal, previously stating that the promoter made the decision.

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Ed Sheeran Faced Backlash Over Macklemore’s Tour Exit

Image of Macklemore was removed from Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour after his 'Free Palestine' speech.
Source: MEGA

Macklemore was removed from Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour after his 'Free Palestine' speech.

Macklemore was removed from the Loop Tour after making a “Free Palestine” speech during his September 4 performance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Several other support acts subsequently announced their departures from the tour.

Ed addressed the controversy during a September 19 concert in Philadelphia, admitting that he had made mistakes.

“This week, the criticism was about something much more important, and I've had to take [it in] and make difficult decisions, and I am making mistakes, and I'm so so sorry,” he said.

Image of several support acts exited Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour after Macklemore was removed.
Source: MEGA

Several support acts exited Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour after Macklemore was removed.

Ed also stressed that his music has always been intended to be a place where everyone feels welcome.

“This has put me in the middle of an important, passionate argument about freedom of speech on the most complex issue on the planet,” he said.

“[My music] has always been a safe space for everyone. That matters hugely to me," he added.

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