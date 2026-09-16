Ed Sheeran Says He Didn't Decide to Drop Macklemore From Tour After Backlash Over Pro-Palestinian Comments Amid Objections From Robert Kraft and Promoter

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Ed Sheeran is speaking out after Macklemore was removed from the remaining dates of his Loop tour following the rapper’s pro-Palestinian comments during two shows in New Jersey. Sheeran addressed the controversy in a lengthy Instagram statement on Tuesday, September 15, insisting that removing Macklemore from the tour “was the promoter’s decision, it was not mine.”

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View this post on Instagram Source: @TEDDYSPHOTOS/INSTAGRAM Ed Sheeran addressed Macklemore's removal controversy in an Instagram statement on Tuesday, September 15.

Ed Sheeran Addressed Macklemore’s Removal From the Loop tour

Source: MEGA Ed Sheeran said he did not decide to remove Macklemore.

The “Shape of You” singer said he was “appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine” and described the suffering caused by the conflict as “a human tragedy.” Sheeran explained that Macklemore had asked to join his tour last year, and he agreed because he respected him as an artist. Like his other support acts, the hip-hop star was also allowed to choose his own setlist. However, after the 42-year-old performed at MetLife Stadium on September 4 and 5, the British singer said venues scheduled for upcoming shows told him they would not allow the concerts to go ahead if the rapper remained on the lineup. "I spoke with the venues at length all week to try and build a bridge. One of those people was Robert Kraft. I was also involved in direct talks with promoters along with activists on both sides to try and find a mutual resolution for all, but the venue’s and promoter’s decision was final," he wrote.

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Source: MEGA Robert Kraft confirmed Macklemore was barred from Gillette Stadium.

The controversy began after Macklemore used his performances at MetLife Stadium to say “Free Palestine” and perform his protest song “Hind’s Hall,” while images showing devastation in Gaza appeared on the screen. He later claimed that several U.S. venues had told the promoter he would not be allowed to perform, alleging that Kraft, who owns Gillette Stadium, had helped rally other stadium owners against him. The businessman subsequently confirmed in a statement to Rolling Stone that Macklemore would not perform at Gillette Stadium. He cited the rapper’s “recent actions” and material shared from the stage, along with what he described as a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that he said had been “deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community.”

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Macklemore Defended His Decision to Speak About Palestine

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Source: MEGA Macklemore defended his decision to perform 'Hind’s Hall' during the tour.

Macklemore, meanwhile, pushed back against the controversy in his own statement, saying that “Antisemitism is real” while arguing that the term should not be used to shield Israel from criticism. “When criticizing Israel, opposing Zionism or saying ‘Free Palestine’ gets conflated with hatred of Jewish people, it doesn’t protect Jewish people. It protects Israel from accountability,” he said.

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Source: MEGA Finneas, Lukas Graham, Aaron Rowe and Beoga announced their departure from Ed Sheeran’s tour following Macklemore’s removal.

The fallout then spread beyond Macklemore. Finneas, Lukas Graham, Aaron Rowe and Irish folk band Beoga all announced that they were withdrawing from Sheeran’s tour in solidarity with the Seattle rapper. Finneas wrote on Instagram, “Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed,” before adding, “I stand with Palestine and its people.” Graham called leaving “a difficult decision,” writing, “Money doesn’t give you the right to own the conversation. Nobody’s bank balance should decide who gets to speak or which suffering we’re allowed to acknowledge.” Rowe and Beoga also referenced their Irish background and expressed support for Palestine in their statements.

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Source: MEGA Ed Sheeran broke his silence on the Israel-Palestine conflict and Macklemore’s stance.