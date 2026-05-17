Ed Sheeran Looks Unrecognizable in Striking New Look: Photo

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Ed Sheeran unveiled a striking new shaved-head look on Instagram, announcing it as part of a personal transformation. In his post titled “Life Update Dumpington,” the 35-year-old singer stated, “Yes I’ve shaved my hair. I wanted to shave it to signify a fresh start.”

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Source: @teddysphotos/Instagram Ed Sheeran surprised fans by shaving his head and calling it a symbol of a fresh start.

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Sheeran emphasized that he is currently experiencing “a lot of new beginnings in my life [at the moment].” Fans have responded positively to his new look, with many expressing admiration in the comments.

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In addition to his dramatic hairstyle change, Sheeran candidly shared that he has been dealing with shingles for the past month. “Wouldn’t recommend it, but on the mend now,” he reassured his followers, many of whom have shown support during his recovery.

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Source: @teddysphotos/Instagram The 'Shape of You' singer shared the update on Instagram while describing a period of personal change in his life.

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The singer, known for his signature messy ginger locks, has taken a break from his ongoing Loop Tour, which began in January and will run through December. “Can’t wait to get back cracking on that,” he remarked, looking forward to returning to the stage.

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Source: MEGA The singer also revealed he has been recovering from shingles for the past month.

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This isn't the first time Sheeran has surprised fans with a transformation. In December, he showcased an impressive 30-pound weight loss on the cover of Men’s Health UK. In that feature, he posed shirtless, revealing his toned physique, and credited his fitness journey to wanting to be a responsible father.

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Source: @teddysphotos/Instagram The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker is currently on a break from his Loop Tour but plans to return soon