Ed Sheeran Looks Unrecognizable in Striking New Look: Photo
May 17 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET
Ed Sheeran unveiled a striking new shaved-head look on Instagram, announcing it as part of a personal transformation.
In his post titled “Life Update Dumpington,” the 35-year-old singer stated, “Yes I’ve shaved my hair. I wanted to shave it to signify a fresh start.”
Sheeran emphasized that he is currently experiencing “a lot of new beginnings in my life [at the moment].”
Fans have responded positively to his new look, with many expressing admiration in the comments.
In addition to his dramatic hairstyle change, Sheeran candidly shared that he has been dealing with shingles for the past month.
“Wouldn’t recommend it, but on the mend now,” he reassured his followers, many of whom have shown support during his recovery.
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The singer, known for his signature messy ginger locks, has taken a break from his ongoing Loop Tour, which began in January and will run through December.
“Can’t wait to get back cracking on that,” he remarked, looking forward to returning to the stage.
This isn't the first time Sheeran has surprised fans with a transformation. In December, he showcased an impressive 30-pound weight loss on the cover of Men’s Health UK. In that feature, he posed shirtless, revealing his toned physique, and credited his fitness journey to wanting to be a responsible father.
Sheeran shares two daughters, Lyra, 5, and Jupiter, 3, with his wife, Cherry Seaborn.
“It all came in at the same time of wanting to be a responsible dad, wanting to feel and look good,” he explained of his motivation.
Previously, Sheeran revealed that he lost 50 pounds and quit smoking in 2019, showcasing a commitment to health and well-being.