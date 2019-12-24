Ed Sheeran recently revealed that he lost 50 pounds due to “external pressure” he felt from the public to look like other male singers. After he quit smoking and became more active, Ed, 28, was able to shed the weight.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Ed Sheeran recently revealed that he lost 50 pounds due to “external pressure” he felt from the public to look like other male singers. After he quit smoking and became more active, Ed, 28, was able to shed the weight.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!