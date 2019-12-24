Photo credit: INSTARImages

However, the hateful commentary did not affect his work in the studio. “In terms of actual pressure, internal pressure of, like, of record labels being, like, you have to be slimmer, no. The music industry is music first and then image second. I think there’s definitely a lot of external pressures. You kind of get it in your head that you need to look like everyone else,” he said. In fact, Ed claimed he didn’t even have any securities about himself “until people pointed them out.”