EdenX Uses Generative Video to Launch an 'AI Movie Theme Park'

EdenX is another new video generative platform landing today, but with a twist. It stakes its flag as a more ‘fun’ way to engage with your favorite films and TV shows. And as the title shows, it’s powered by generative video. There just might be a good reason for this to be your main character moment.

Some generative platforms take a broad approach, aiming to appeal to a wide range of users with diverse needs. And arguably their biggest users are marketers or film industry professionals looking for a bite sized clip that runs a second or two. EdenX, however, comes with a distinct purpose. It’s the first making its claim as an ‘AI Movie Theme Park’ of all things. But this is why. When you log into EdenX, it asks you to upload a photo of yourself. After that’s done, you’re presented with a showcase of video plot ideas you can select from. Of the dozens listed there, you’ll see Elon Musk and Iron Man fighting together side-by-side, or even an option for Demon Slayer. The idea – and this is where your main character moment comes in – is that you’re able to drop in a digital likeness of yourself into one of these franchises.

Source: EdenX

Click on one of the suggested plot ideas and EdenX creates a storyline for you, which might even replace a main character’s face (for instance Tony Stark) to superimpose yours in its place. Of course, you can edit the generated video yourself and instead of being Tony Stark can join as a trio to fight off the bad guys. Ultimately, the idea is that the final output and how you want the script to look, is up to you. It’s really in a way a digital theme park where your digital twin is living out your TV fantasies, and all this is helped EdenX’s generative video algorithm. While some platforms struggle to generate characters that move naturally, EdenX has refined its algorithm and so every movement frame by frame is consistent and doesn’t stutter or become visually jarring. And the company claims that it also even works for your pets and sci-fi characters as well. Maybe it’s also your dog’s time to shine.