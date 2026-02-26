Eiza González Flaunts Strong Physique as She Reflects on Eating Disorder at Age 13: 'I Gained 30 Pounds Almost Over Night'
Eiza González’s body positivity journey started with an intense eating disorder as a teenager.
The actress, 36, confessed to past compulsive eating and body dysmorphia issues in a Wednesday, February 25, Instagram post.
González shared an Instagram carousel of images featuring her figure from over the years. The post began with a recent mirror selfie of her flexing her arm muscles confidently while donning a brown sports bra and leggings, followed by an older flick of her with a tiny waist.
The singer explained how she felt inspired to open up about her previous struggles with food in honor of Eating Disorder Awareness Week.
“Most of my life my relationship with my body has been complicated. It began at a young age, after my father’s sudden death, when I coped with depression by eating compulsively—trying to soothe pain I hadn’t processed. By 13, I had gained 30 pounds almost overnight, navigating grief, puberty, and confusion all at once,” she revealed.
At age 15, González entered the public eye, and her body image was no longer a private battle.
“Every image was dissected, every detail criticized, and everyone seemed to have an opinion about my body, who I was, and who I should be,” she recalled. “That level of scrutiny naturally fueled deep self-dysmorphia and sent me down a painful path. I became obsessed — constantly weighing myself, measuring my worth in pounds, asking if losing more would make people like me, or make me like myself.”
The musician added, “That approval never came. Instead, the opinions multiplied. What I thought looked like strength — molding myself into what others wanted—was perceived as weakness. I caved to the noise and felt emptier than ever.”
When the Baby Driver alum committed to strengthening her mental health rather than putting “energy” into “shrinking” herself, she began to heal her relationship with her figure.
“Today, as a grown woman, I choose myself,” she declared. “It hasn’t been an easy journey, and it’s still ongoing. Over time, as my body has carried the weight of my experiences and spoken back to me, my priorities have shifted. Its power now serves a different purpose.”
Today, the star is dedicated to showering her body with “kindness, care and respect” in order to live a joyous and fulfilling life.
“I’m proud of where I am and of the hard work it’s taken to break old patterns,” she concluded. “I hope anyone reading this knows that choosing yourself and honoring your body for the right reasons is far more meaningful than trying to be liked by others even ourselves sometimes. I don’t like to pretend the journey is over, it’s hard, complex. But NEVER too late ♥️.”