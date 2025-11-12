or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Eiza Gonzalez
OK LogoPHOTOS

Eiza González Flaunts Her Assets in Barely-There Bikini on Luxurious Costa Rican Getaway With Tennis Player Boyfriend: Photos

Photo of Eiza Gonzalez
Source: MEGA; @eizagonzalez/Instagram

Eiza González flaunted her assets and posed in a barely-there bikini while on a luxurious vacation with her boyfriend, Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 12 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Just because summer is over doesn’t mean Eiza González is done serving sultry bikini looks.

“Pura Vida Mae 🤙,” González, 35, captioned a carousel of vibrant vacation photos on Tuesday, November 11, giving fans a glimpse into her sun-soaked Costa Rican escape.

Article continues below advertisement

Eiza González Showed Off Her Bikini Body

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Eiza González showed off her bikini body in new vacation photos.
Source: @eizagonzalez/Instagram

Eiza González showed off her bikini body in new vacation photos.

The series of photos began with Fountain of Youth star swimming in an infinity pool that overlooked a mountain range, as she admired a gorgeous pink sunset. González also included several shots where she showed off her bikini body, including a sassy shot in a blue and white striped bikini and a cowgirl hat.

“Stunning vacation photos of you! 😍👍📸,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

Meanwhile, another user added, "Sweetest couple! Love seeing your happy ❤️."

Article continues below advertisement

Eiza González Vacationed in Costa Rica

Photo of Eiza González escaped to Costa Rica with her boyfriend, Grigor Dimitrov.
Source: @eizagonzalez/Instagram

Eiza González escaped to Costa Rica with her boyfriend, Grigor Dimitrov.

Gonzalez’s boyfriend, Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov, joined her for the luxurious getaway, and one adorable snap showed the couple walking hand in hand along the beach at sunset.

The actress confirmed her relationship with the athlete, 34, in May, sharing a sweet tribute post in honor of Dimitrov’s birthday.

MORE ON:
Eiza Gonzalez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Eiza González Confirmed Relationship in May

Photo of Eiza González confirmed her relationship with Grigor Dimitrov in May.
Source: MEGA

Eiza González confirmed her relationship with Grigor Dimitrov in May.

"@grigordimitrov you’re one of one. You truly are my absolutely favorite human, and I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to find you," she expressed. "You’ve restored so much in me I didn’t think was possible. To the kindest most thoughtful and caring man. I admire every inch of the human you are and are becoming. I cannot wait to celebrate many many more. I love you G. ❤️."

González was previously linked to Jason Momoa, sparking dating rumors shortly after the Aquaman star and his ex-wife Lisa Bonet announced their divorce in February 2022. Their relationship only lasted a few months.

Eiza González Previously Dated Timothée Chalamet

Photo of Eiza González was romantically linked to Timothée Chalamet in 2016.
Source: MEGA

Eiza González was romantically linked to Timothée Chalamet in 2016.

Earlier this year, González made headlines when she “liked” a photo of her ex-boyfriend Timothée Chalamet out with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner. González and Chalamet, 29, were romantically linked in 2016 after they were spotted kissing in Mexico.

"I’m obsessed with them, and I love Timmy. I think he’s the most talented, sweetest — honestly, sweetest boy — and I’m just so proud to see him thriving and doing great in his career, and we’re just good friends," the From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series alum shared of why she liked the post of her former flame. “I have nothing but amazing things to say about him.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.