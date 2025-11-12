Eiza González Flaunts Her Assets in Barely-There Bikini on Luxurious Costa Rican Getaway With Tennis Player Boyfriend: Photos
Nov. 12 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Just because summer is over doesn’t mean Eiza González is done serving sultry bikini looks.
“Pura Vida Mae 🤙,” González, 35, captioned a carousel of vibrant vacation photos on Tuesday, November 11, giving fans a glimpse into her sun-soaked Costa Rican escape.
Eiza González Showed Off Her Bikini Body
The series of photos began with Fountain of Youth star swimming in an infinity pool that overlooked a mountain range, as she admired a gorgeous pink sunset. González also included several shots where she showed off her bikini body, including a sassy shot in a blue and white striped bikini and a cowgirl hat.
“Stunning vacation photos of you! 😍👍📸,” one fan wrote in the comments section.
Meanwhile, another user added, "Sweetest couple! Love seeing your happy ❤️."
Eiza González Vacationed in Costa Rica
Gonzalez’s boyfriend, Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov, joined her for the luxurious getaway, and one adorable snap showed the couple walking hand in hand along the beach at sunset.
The actress confirmed her relationship with the athlete, 34, in May, sharing a sweet tribute post in honor of Dimitrov’s birthday.
Eiza González Confirmed Relationship in May
"@grigordimitrov you’re one of one. You truly are my absolutely favorite human, and I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to find you," she expressed. "You’ve restored so much in me I didn’t think was possible. To the kindest most thoughtful and caring man. I admire every inch of the human you are and are becoming. I cannot wait to celebrate many many more. I love you G. ❤️."
González was previously linked to Jason Momoa, sparking dating rumors shortly after the Aquaman star and his ex-wife Lisa Bonet announced their divorce in February 2022. Their relationship only lasted a few months.
Eiza González Previously Dated Timothée Chalamet
Earlier this year, González made headlines when she “liked” a photo of her ex-boyfriend Timothée Chalamet out with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner. González and Chalamet, 29, were romantically linked in 2016 after they were spotted kissing in Mexico.
"I’m obsessed with them, and I love Timmy. I think he’s the most talented, sweetest — honestly, sweetest boy — and I’m just so proud to see him thriving and doing great in his career, and we’re just good friends," the From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series alum shared of why she liked the post of her former flame. “I have nothing but amazing things to say about him.”