Eiza González Flaunts Her Assets in Barely-There Bikini on Luxurious Costa Rican Getaway With Tennis Player Boyfriend: Photos

Just because summer is over doesn’t mean Eiza González is done serving sultry bikini looks. “Pura Vida Mae 🤙,” González, 35, captioned a carousel of vibrant vacation photos on Tuesday, November 11, giving fans a glimpse into her sun-soaked Costa Rican escape.

Eiza González Showed Off Her Bikini Body

Source: @eizagonzalez/Instagram Eiza González showed off her bikini body in new vacation photos.

The series of photos began with Fountain of Youth star swimming in an infinity pool that overlooked a mountain range, as she admired a gorgeous pink sunset. González also included several shots where she showed off her bikini body, including a sassy shot in a blue and white striped bikini and a cowgirl hat. “Stunning vacation photos of you! 😍👍📸,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, another user added, "Sweetest couple! Love seeing your happy ❤️."

Eiza González Vacationed in Costa Rica

Source: @eizagonzalez/Instagram Eiza González escaped to Costa Rica with her boyfriend, Grigor Dimitrov.

Gonzalez’s boyfriend, Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov, joined her for the luxurious getaway, and one adorable snap showed the couple walking hand in hand along the beach at sunset. The actress confirmed her relationship with the athlete, 34, in May, sharing a sweet tribute post in honor of Dimitrov’s birthday.

Eiza González Confirmed Relationship in May

Source: MEGA Eiza González confirmed her relationship with Grigor Dimitrov in May.

"@grigordimitrov you’re one of one. You truly are my absolutely favorite human, and I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to find you," she expressed. "You’ve restored so much in me I didn’t think was possible. To the kindest most thoughtful and caring man. I admire every inch of the human you are and are becoming. I cannot wait to celebrate many many more. I love you G. ❤️." González was previously linked to Jason Momoa, sparking dating rumors shortly after the Aquaman star and his ex-wife Lisa Bonet announced their divorce in February 2022. Their relationship only lasted a few months.

Eiza González Previously Dated Timothée Chalamet

Source: MEGA Eiza González was romantically linked to Timothée Chalamet in 2016.