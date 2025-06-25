Eiza González Puts Her Thong and Body on Full Display in Sheer Dress at London Party: Photos
Eiza González turned heads when she arrived to the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party on Tuesday, June 24.
For the bash held at London's Hyde Park, the actress stunned in a sheer black, floor-length gown by Harris Reed that featured vertical gold accents strategically placed to cover a portion of her chest.
Eiza González Rocks Sheer Dress in London
While the frock featured a high neckline, it exposed most of her body and her cheeky underwear.
The Baby Driver star, 35, styled her dark locks in a half-up, half-down look and added earrings and a few rings to accessorize.
The event celebrated the architecture on the grounds of the Serpentine Gallery.
Who Is Eiza González Dating?
While the gorgeous star hit the red carpet solo, she confirmed last month that she's in a relationship with Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov, 34.
The duo went Instagram official when González celebrated his birthday in May, gushing in a post, "Happiest bday to the man of my dreams."
"@grigordimitrov you’re one of one. You truly are my absolutely favorite human, and I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to find you," she expressed. "You’ve restored so much in me I didn’t think was possible. To the kindest most thoughtful and caring man. I admire every inch of the human you are and are becoming. I cannot wait to celebrate many many more. I love you G. ❤️."
The Actress Is Supportive of Ex Timothée Chalamet's Romance With Kylie Jenner
Earlier this year, González "liked" a photo of ex Timothée Chalamet, 29, out with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 27, which the former was asked about during a Cosmopolitan interview last month.
"They looked so cute together," she said of why she "liked" the post. "They look so in love and so cute."
"I’m obsessed with them, and I love Timmy. I think he’s the most talented, sweetest — honestly, sweetest boy — and I’m just so proud to see him thriving and doing great in his career, and we’re just good friends," the From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series alum shared of her former flame.
"I have nothing but amazing things to say about him," she added.
The two movie stars were romantically linked in 2016 after they were spotted kissing in Mexico.
In February 2022, González and Aquaman lead Jason Momoa, 45, sparked dating rumors one month after he and ex-wife Lisa Bonet, 57, announced they were ending their marriage.
The Game of Thrones hunk and González had on-off relationship, with the fling fizzling out for good in July.