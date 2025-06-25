Eiza González Puts Her Thong and Body on Full Display in Sheer Dress at London Party: Photos

Eiza González stunned in a sheer dress at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London.

For the bash held at London's Hyde Park, the actress stunned in a sheer black, floor-length gown by Harris Reed that featured vertical gold accents strategically placed to cover a portion of her chest.

Eiza González turned heads when she arrived to the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party on Tuesday, June 24.

While the frock featured a high neckline, it exposed most of her body and her cheeky underwear.

The Baby Driver star, 35, styled her dark locks in a half-up, half-down look and added earrings and a few rings to accessorize.

The event celebrated the architecture on the grounds of the Serpentine Gallery.