Rekindled Romance! Jason Momoa & Eiza Gonzalez Reconciliation Seemingly Confirmed Days After 'Aquaman' Star's Terrifying Car Crash
Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez seemingly confirmed their red hot romance is back on after the actress was spotted with her arms wrapped around the Aquaman star while riding through Malibu, Calif., on his Harley Davidson Thursday morning, July 28.
This comes weeks after the low-key couple decided to part ways following their short-lived romance.
Momoa rocked a pastel pink sweatshirt, a matching pink skull cap helmet and a pair of sunglasses. Meanwhile, Gonazalez looked comfortable as ever cozying up to her man as she hugged his waist while sporting a black and yellow varsity jacket and a full face black motorcycle helmet.
As OK! previously reported, the on-again lovebirds called it quits back in mid-June.
"They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public," the source spilled at the time, adding there was still hope that "they might work it out."
The couple sparked rumors of reconciliation over the past few weeks after being seen at several of the same London hotspots. Gonzalez further fanned the flames after leaving a flirtatious comment on Momoa's Instagram post promoting the latest season of his Apple! show.
"Ummmmm wow!" she replied in the comment section alongside two fire emojis.
Their alleged reconciliation comes only days after OK! learned the Games of Thrones actor was involved in a traumatic head-on collision with a motorcyclist while cruising Topanga Canyon Road near Calabasas, Calif.
The rider accidentally slid over into Momoa's lane while taking a turn and clipped the actor's Oldsmobile causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle and into Momoa's windshield, tumbling over the vehicle and landing on the other side.
Although the Dune star walked away unscathed and the other driver only suffered very minor injuries, the incident left Momoa unsettled.
“He’s still extremely shaken up by the trauma of it all," an insider spilled, adding the A-Lister is "grateful he got away relatively unscathed and that the other driver is OK too."
