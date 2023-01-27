Elena Asher – Promoting Financial Freedom For Women Through Eyelash Artistry

When it comes to eyelash artistry, the industry has come a long way. From the traditional strip lashes of the past to the individual lash extensions of today, the evolution of lash artistry has been impressive, to say the least. And one lash artist who is making a mark in this industry is Elena Asher.

Twelve years ago, Elena opened her company, LashMakers, which offers a professional product line of 118 products catering to lash artists. Lashmakers also actively sells to 57 countries. Not only that, but LashMakers also has a service studio/pro shop in Downtown Miami. It stands as an academy that educates women about eyelash artistry and the financial side of the beauty industry.