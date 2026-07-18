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What Has Elisha Cuthbert Been Up to Since Leaving Hollywood? Inside Her Life as She Prepares for Acting Comeback

elisha cuthbert life after hollywood exit where is she now
Source: MEGA

Elisha Cuthbert pressed pause on her Hollywood career for four years.

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July 18 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

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What Happened to Elisha Cuthbert?

elisha cuthbert life after hollywood exit where is she now
Source: MEGA

Elisha Cuthbert broke her silence on her Hollywood exit after a four-year hiatus.

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Elisha Cuthbert is stepping back into the spotlight.

The former child actress has built an impressive acting portfolio since she launched a career in 1996. Her notable acting credits include Airspeed, Lucky Girl, 24, Love Actually, The Girl Next Door, Happy Endings and Captivity.

She had a recurring role in Season 1 of The Ranch before being promoted to a main role for Seasons 2 through 4. Between 2020 and 2022, Cuthbert had acting credits in Jann, Eat Wheaties!, The Cellar and Bandit.

The Allan Ungar-directed biographical crime film marked Cuthbert's last project before she took a hiatus in 2022.

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When Did Elisha Cuthbert Step Away From Acting?

elisha cuthbert life after hollywood exit where is she now
Source: MEGA

She has been married to Dion Phaneuf since 2013.

Cuthbert and her husband, Dion Phaneuf, welcomed their first child, daughter Zaphire, in 2017. They expanded their family with the birth of their son, Fable, in 2022.

The Dancing on the Moon star did not reveal why she stepped away from acting until she reflected on her comeback with Every Year After.

"I realized I worked all four years through our first child," she revealed during an appearance on NBC's Today. "And it was hard to separate that mom from the working person I was. So, when we had our second [kid], I just felt like I didn't want to waste any second of it and I didn't want to be on set."

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What Has Elisha Cuthbert Said About Her Hollywood Exit?

elisha cuthbert life after hollywood exit where is she now
Source: MEGA

Elisha Cuthbert shares two children with the former NHL player.

While on the same morning TV show, Cuthbert admitted she "just felt" she needed "to be at home with the kids."

"I enjoyed every minute," she told hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones. "They're in school now full time. I feel like I have the space and the energy and the heart to kind of leave them and do it."

Is Elisha Cuthbert Making an Acting Comeback?

elisha cuthbert life after hollywood exit where is she now
Source: MEGA

Elisha Cuthbert made her TV debut at 13.

After a yearslong wait, fans saw Cuthbert's acting skills again in Every Year After, a series based on Carley Fortune's hit novel of the same name. She plays Sue, the mother of Sam and Charlie, in the coming-of-age drama.

"It's crazy because I hadn't read any of Carley's books and then when I got on the show, obviously had this script but I wanted to read the novel," she admitted. "And then I'm like, 'Oh, I'm a superfan now.'"

Cuthbert said the show is about "finding that first love."

"And it's set in this beautiful lakeside town in Canada," she shared. "It's just the beginnings of this beautiful relationship; they kinda get separated at one point and rekindled and meet each other again 10 years later."

She previously told People she was "ready" and "excited" to "come out and be back on a show like this that feels right for [her]."

"Sue is just so joyful and loving and maternal — it all felt really organic and great," she said of her character. "It was a nice, smooth transition back to work. It was refreshing."

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