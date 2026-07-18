What Has Elisha Cuthbert Been Up to Since Leaving Hollywood? Inside Her Life as She Prepares for Acting Comeback

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What Happened to Elisha Cuthbert?

Source: MEGA Elisha Cuthbert broke her silence on her Hollywood exit after a four-year hiatus.

Elisha Cuthbert is stepping back into the spotlight. The former child actress has built an impressive acting portfolio since she launched a career in 1996. Her notable acting credits include Airspeed, Lucky Girl, 24, Love Actually, The Girl Next Door, Happy Endings and Captivity. She had a recurring role in Season 1 of The Ranch before being promoted to a main role for Seasons 2 through 4. Between 2020 and 2022, Cuthbert had acting credits in Jann, Eat Wheaties!, The Cellar and Bandit. The Allan Ungar-directed biographical crime film marked Cuthbert's last project before she took a hiatus in 2022.

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When Did Elisha Cuthbert Step Away From Acting?

Source: MEGA She has been married to Dion Phaneuf since 2013.

Cuthbert and her husband, Dion Phaneuf, welcomed their first child, daughter Zaphire, in 2017. They expanded their family with the birth of their son, Fable, in 2022. The Dancing on the Moon star did not reveal why she stepped away from acting until she reflected on her comeback with Every Year After. "I realized I worked all four years through our first child," she revealed during an appearance on NBC's Today. "And it was hard to separate that mom from the working person I was. So, when we had our second [kid], I just felt like I didn't want to waste any second of it and I didn't want to be on set."

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What Has Elisha Cuthbert Said About Her Hollywood Exit?

Source: MEGA Elisha Cuthbert shares two children with the former NHL player.

While on the same morning TV show, Cuthbert admitted she "just felt" she needed "to be at home with the kids." "I enjoyed every minute," she told hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones. "They're in school now full time. I feel like I have the space and the energy and the heart to kind of leave them and do it."

Is Elisha Cuthbert Making an Acting Comeback?

Source: MEGA Elisha Cuthbert made her TV debut at 13.