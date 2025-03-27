'Scrubs' Star Eliza Coupe Slams Haters Who Criticized Her 'Unrecognizable' Red Carpet Appearance: 'You're All Ridiculous'
Eliza Coupe doesn't care what her haters have to say.
The Scrubs star recently took to Instagram with a message for critics after social media users voiced concerns about the actress' apparently "unrecognizable" appearance at the red carpet premiere of her new Netflix series The Residence on Wednesday, March 19.
"Pictures from my camera roll from the past three weeks," Coupe wrote alongside a video montage of various clips and selfies of the blonde beauty on March 22. The caption additionally included hashtags of phrases like, "this is what I really look like," "haters can hate" and "I choose love."
One day prior, Coupe shared a video of herself from the 2017 series Future Man, in which she played a futuristic soldier named Tiger.
The clip from the Hulu original show featured Coupe's character holding a gun and admitting, "God I missed this s---."
"My response to all the bad press and wildly altered photos of me floating around the internet. You are all so consistently ridiculous. Thank you for making me laugh. Xoxo," she wrote alongside the TV footage.
In the comments section of her posts, Coupe's supporters praised the 43-year-old for staying true to herself after trolls called her appearance "concerning" and wondered if she was struggling with her health.
"Yes! Show them! Absolute hit job on you for NO REASON. You have tons of support and love as these comments show and you are a delightful human. ❤️❤️❤️❤️," one fan praised, as another admirer added, "A) you’re beautiful B) more importantly you rock 🤘 C) and MOST importantly as long as you’re healthy & happy no one’s opinion but yours matters."
"You are gorgeous and I loved your look!🔥🔥🔥 I have enjoyed watching you in everything you’ve done. You’re an incredible artist and I’m so inspired by you! You’re magic! Keep shining ✨❤️🪩," a third follower of Coupe declared.
Meanwhile, a fourth fan admitted: "Haven’t you heard? We’re never allowed to get older than 25. You’re beautiful human with profound talent, living your life like everyone else; unfortunately there will always be people who hate that. They can stay mad."
Criticism over Coupe's physical appearance comes roughly one month after she opened up about struggling with her body image and suffering from eating disorders in the past.
"Some may call it an eating disorder, I just call it my life. My drug of choice was always food. I did crazy s--- with it. I would over-exercise, and there was a sprinkle of bulimia in there," Coupe confessed during an interview on "The Funny Thing Is" podcast back in February.