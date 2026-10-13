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Elizabeth Berkley Says 'Dancing With the Stars' Used to 'Create' Drama That 'Didn't Exist': 'The Show Has Changed for the Better'

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Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Berkley praised 'Dancing With the Stars' for improving, claiming producers previously created fake reality show drama instead of focusing on talent.

Oct. 13 2026, Published 11:03 a.m. ET

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Elizabeth Berkley is giving Dancing With the Stars credit for changing its approach since her time on the competition, when she felt producers were more interested in manufactured storylines than the talent on the dance floor.

"The show has changed for the better since we did it," the Saved by the Bell star wrote in a comment on Jennie Garth's Instagram video. "Before they were seeking 'reality show' drama and even creating it when it didn't exist."

Garth had shared a video about returning to the ABC competition as a viewer after nearly 20 years away.

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Garth's Return Brought Back Old Memories

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Image of Jennie Garth.
Source: MEGA

Encouraged by her daughter, Jennie Garth started watching 'Dancing With the Stars' again for the first time since competing in 2007.

Garth competed on Season 5 but stopped watching the series after her own run. Her daughter Lola recently encouraged her to give the current season a chance, and the actress found herself drawn back into the competition.

"I haven't watched Dancing With the Stars since I stepped into the ballroom in 2007… but I'm mesmerized by this season!" Garth wrote. "I'm reliving some of my own experiences, for better or for worse."

Her renewed interest inspired a bonus episode of her "I Choose Me" podcast, where she reflected on revisiting an experience she had largely left behind.

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Garth Admitted the Competition Affected Her

Image of Jennie Garth.
Source: MEGA

Jennie Garth initially resisted watching because the show heavily affected her, but tuning in ultimately revived her passion for dancing.

Garth revealed that her first reaction to her daughter's suggestion was far from enthusiastic.

"No, hard pass," she recalled thinking.

"The show did a number on me," she explained, describing why she had been reluctant to tune in again.

But watching the current contestants brought back some of the excitement she had once felt. "I started to feel the connection with the dance itself," Garth said, describing the experience of learning new skills and pushing herself.

She added that she had "reconnected with my passion for all the good parts of it."

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Berkley Earned a Perfect Score Before Her Elimination

Image of Elizabeth Berkley.
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Berkley finished sixth during her 2013 'Dancing With the Stars' run, despite scoring a perfect 30 for her salsa.

Berkley competed on Season 17 in 2013 with professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy. Their run ended in week nine despite earning a perfect score of 30 for their salsa routine.

The pair finished in sixth place overall. Amber Riley and professional dancer Derek Hough went on to win the season.

Berkley's comments did not identify specific incidents from her season. However, she made clear that she viewed the show's current direction more favorably than its earlier approach, observing that it is now "about goodness and joy and the journey in a beautiful way now."

"Grateful it is now such a beautiful show given the wonderful and amazing talent that has always been there," the actress concluded.

Garth Also Exited With a Perfect Score

Image of Jennie Garth.
Source: MEGA

Jennie Garth completed her 2007 'Dancing With the Stars' journey in fourth place, earning a perfect score before her late-season elimination.

Garth and professional dancer Hough reached week nine during Season 5 in 2007. They earned a perfect score for their cha-cha-cha to "Mustang Sally" before being eliminated, ultimately finishing in fourth place.

Hélio Castroneves and professional dancer Julianne Hough won that season.

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