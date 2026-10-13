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Elizabeth Hurley Shares Sultry Photos in Just a Robe as She Kicks Off Filming for 'The 'Burbs'

Split of Elizabeth Hurley.
Source: MEGA; @ELIZABETHHURLEY1/INSTAGRAM

Elizabeth Hurley stunned in new photos.

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Oct. 13 2026, Updated 11:50 a.m. ET

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Elizabeth Hurley doesn't seem to age a day!

The star shared some sultry selfies of herself rocking a robe as she prepares to film The 'Burbs Season 2.

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Elizabeth Hurley Shared Stunning Photos in Just a Robe

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image of Elizabeth Hurley posed in a robe.
Source: @ELIZABETHHURLEY1/INSTAGRAM

Elizabeth Hurley posed in a robe.

The British actress took to Instagram on Monday, October 12, to share a few photos from her time on set of the show.

In two photos, Hurley stunned in a toweling robe that slipped suggestively off one shoulder while showing off her famous legs. Another snap appeared to show the door to her trailer, bearing a sign that read, "The 'Burbs Season 2 – Bev Fisher," a reference to her character on the show.

The last picture was of a jaw-dropping bouquet in pinks and purples gifted to her by the series' executive producer Celeste Hughey.

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Source: @ELIZABETHHURLEY1/INSTAGRAM
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Friends and Fans Loved the Pics

Photo of Fans loved the new pictures.
Source: @ELIZABETHHURLEY1/INSTAGRAM

Fans loved the new pictures.

The actress' family, friends and fans rallied in the comments section to share some sweet messages.

Hurley's son, Damian, wrote, "SO EXCITED ❤️❤️❤️."

The star's longtime makeup artist Sandy Linter said, "Luv it already."

Her fashion stylist Ann Caruso added, "Can’t wait."

Meanwhile, fans also loved the pics specifically.

"As beautiful as ever 😍😍😍 cant wait to seeeeee," one person commented.

"Can’t wait to watch love you and have fun on set ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," added someone else.

"The most beautiful woman in the world!!!" wrote another.

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Elizabeth Hurley's 'The 'Burbs' Debut

Photo of Elizabeth Hurley is making her debut on the show.
Source: @ELIZABETHHURLEY1/INSTAGRAM

Elizabeth Hurley is making her debut on the show.

Season 1 of the comedy mystery series premiered earlier this year, starring Keke Palmer, Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy and Paula Pell. Inspired by a movie from the '80s, the show tells the story of a couple (Palmer and Whitehall) moving back to the house where the husband grew up in a sleepy suburb — only to realize there's more than meets the eye in their new neighborhood.

Hurley was announced as a new cast member for Season 2 in August. She will portray Beverly Fisher, i.e., Whitehall's character's mom.

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Source: @ELIZABETHHURLEY1/INSTAGRAM

Elizabeth Hurley's Relationship With Billy Ray Cyrus

Photo of Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus have been dating since last year.
Source: @ELIZABETHHURLEY1/INSTAGRAM

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus have been dating since last year.

Hurley has made headlines in recent months amid her relationship with singer (and Miley's dad) Billy Ray Cyrus.

They first appeared to confirm they were dating in the spring of 2025, when they celebrated Easter together. Since then, they've shared many sweet moments together — and generously shared them on social media, too.

The model shares Damian with her late ex, businessman Steve Bing.

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