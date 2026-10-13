Elizabeth Hurley Shares Sultry Photos in Just a Robe as She Kicks Off Filming for 'The 'Burbs'

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Elizabeth Hurley doesn't seem to age a day! The star shared some sultry selfies of herself rocking a robe as she prepares to film The 'Burbs Season 2.

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Elizabeth Hurley Shared Stunning Photos in Just a Robe

Source: @ELIZABETHHURLEY1/INSTAGRAM Elizabeth Hurley posed in a robe.

The British actress took to Instagram on Monday, October 12, to share a few photos from her time on set of the show. In two photos, Hurley stunned in a toweling robe that slipped suggestively off one shoulder while showing off her famous legs. Another snap appeared to show the door to her trailer, bearing a sign that read, "The 'Burbs Season 2 – Bev Fisher," a reference to her character on the show. The last picture was of a jaw-dropping bouquet in pinks and purples gifted to her by the series' executive producer Celeste Hughey.

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Friends and Fans Loved the Pics

Source: @ELIZABETHHURLEY1/INSTAGRAM Fans loved the new pictures.

The actress' family, friends and fans rallied in the comments section to share some sweet messages. Hurley's son, Damian, wrote, "SO EXCITED ❤️❤️❤️." The star's longtime makeup artist Sandy Linter said, "Luv it already." Her fashion stylist Ann Caruso added, "Can’t wait." Meanwhile, fans also loved the pics specifically. "As beautiful as ever 😍😍😍 cant wait to seeeeee," one person commented. "Can’t wait to watch love you and have fun on set ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," added someone else. "The most beautiful woman in the world!!!" wrote another.

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Source: PEACOCK/YOUTUBE

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Elizabeth Hurley's 'The 'Burbs' Debut

Source: @ELIZABETHHURLEY1/INSTAGRAM Elizabeth Hurley is making her debut on the show.

Season 1 of the comedy mystery series premiered earlier this year, starring Keke Palmer, Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy and Paula Pell. Inspired by a movie from the '80s, the show tells the story of a couple (Palmer and Whitehall) moving back to the house where the husband grew up in a sleepy suburb — only to realize there's more than meets the eye in their new neighborhood. Hurley was announced as a new cast member for Season 2 in August. She will portray Beverly Fisher, i.e., Whitehall's character's mom.

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Elizabeth Hurley's Relationship With Billy Ray Cyrus

Source: @ELIZABETHHURLEY1/INSTAGRAM Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus have been dating since last year.