Elizabeth Hurley Would 'Fight All Day' With Ex Hugh Grant About Having Kids During 13-Year Relationship
What could have been! Elizabeth Hurley revealed she and Hugh Grant used to squabble over expanding their brood when they dated for 13 years.
While speaking to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, the model, 58, was asked if she was surprised to see the actor, 63, take on the role of dad.
"Yeah, kind of. He's got five. He's a very good dad," Hurley told the Bravo star, 55. "He has five children that worship him. They adore him. They sit on Daddy's knee and all that stuff."
Cohen went on to ask the brunette beauty, who has a son Damian Hurley with the late Steve Bing, if she ever discussed the possibility of having kids together, to which she replied, "Never."
"You know, you'd think all that, but of course had that happened, I wouldn't have baby [Damian], so you could never regret anything," she explained. "Of course, we used to think about it because we used to fight all day. We used to look in the mirror next to each other and say, 'It would have to be my eyes.' 'No, my eyes.' 'Your hair?' 'No, my hair. I've got a much better mouth.'"
She added, "So, we used to bicker for hours about who would look like who and, of course, none of his children look like him as it happened."
The former flames have a good relationship despite going their separate ways, as he is Damian's godson.
“I’m very lucky that 31 years into our friendship, he’s still my best friend in the world. He’s a really great guy. Yeah, I see him a lot, I speak to him a lot. You know, he’s now a father of five, he has five kids and he’s a great dad," she previously spilled. “He’ll remain my best friend for life.”
Elizabeth previously explained why she and Hugh couldn't make things work.
“He used to really annoy me,” she simply stated. “I love him, but he’s very annoying…. My friends used to call him Grumpelstiltskin.”