OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Elizabeth Hurley
OK LogoNEWS

Elizabeth Hurley Would 'Fight All Day' With Ex Hugh Grant About Having Kids During 13-Year Relationship

elizabeth hurley hugh grrant fight over kids pp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 4 2024, Published 6:07 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

What could have been! Elizabeth Hurley revealed she and Hugh Grant used to squabble over expanding their brood when they dated for 13 years.

While speaking to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, the model, 58, was asked if she was surprised to see the actor, 63, take on the role of dad.

Article continues below advertisement
elizabeth hurley hugh grrant fight over kids
Source: mega

Elizabeth Hurley would fight with Hugh Grant about having kids.

"Yeah, kind of. He's got five. He's a very good dad," Hurley told the Bravo star, 55. "He has five children that worship him. They adore him. They sit on Daddy's knee and all that stuff."

Article continues below advertisement
elizabeth hurley hugh grrant fight over kids
Source: mega

The pair dated for 13 years.

Article continues below advertisement

Cohen went on to ask the brunette beauty, who has a son Damian Hurley with the late Steve Bing, if she ever discussed the possibility of having kids together, to which she replied, "Never."

"You know, you'd think all that, but of course had that happened, I wouldn't have baby [Damian], so you could never regret anything," she explained. "Of course, we used to think about it because we used to fight all day. We used to look in the mirror next to each other and say, 'It would have to be my eyes.' 'No, my eyes.' 'Your hair?' 'No, my hair. I've got a much better mouth.'"

She added, "So, we used to bicker for hours about who would look like who and, of course, none of his children look like him as it happened."

Article continues below advertisement
elizabeth hurley hugh grrant fight over kids
Source: mega

Elizabeth Hurley has one son.

MORE ON:
Elizabeth Hurley
Article continues below advertisement

The former flames have a good relationship despite going their separate ways, as he is Damian's godson.

“I’m very lucky that 31 years into our friendship, he’s still my best friend in the world. He’s a really great guy. Yeah, I see him a lot, I speak to him a lot. You know, he’s now a father of five, he has five kids and he’s a great dad," she previously spilled. “He’ll remain my best friend for life.”

Article continues below advertisement
elizabeth hurley hugh grrant fight over kids
Source: mega

Elizabeth Hurley gushed about her bond with Hugh Grant.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth previously explained why she and Hugh couldn't make things work.

“He used to really annoy me,” she simply stated. “I love him, but he’s very annoying…. My friends used to call him Grumpelstiltskin.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.