Elizabeth Hurley Would 'Fight All Day' With Ex Hugh Grant About Having Kids During 13-Year Relationship

Cohen went on to ask the brunette beauty, who has a son Damian Hurley with the late Steve Bing, if she ever discussed the possibility of having kids together, to which she replied, "Never."

"You know, you'd think all that, but of course had that happened, I wouldn't have baby [Damian], so you could never regret anything," she explained. "Of course, we used to think about it because we used to fight all day. We used to look in the mirror next to each other and say, 'It would have to be my eyes.' 'No, my eyes.' 'Your hair?' 'No, my hair. I've got a much better mouth.'"

She added, "So, we used to bicker for hours about who would look like who and, of course, none of his children look like him as it happened."