Home > News NEWS Elizabeth Olsen's Post-Marvel Journey: Exploring Her Career Beyond the MCU

We know her as Wanda Maximoff or the Scarlet Witch from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She is also famous for being the younger sister of the fashion designers Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen. We got to know the twin sisters when they appeared in Full House. Elizabeth also appeared in other shows with her older sisters when she was much younger. But where is Elizabeth now, and what happened to her? Is she still part of the Marvel Universe? Let's find out more about Elizabeth Olsen after her Marvel movie journey.

Article continues below advertisement

Will She Be Back? Elizabeth Olsen's fans often ask whether she will return to the Marvel Universe as the Scarlet Witch after she dies in Dr. Strange 2. After all, she has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2015 as half of the Maximoff twins in Avengers: Age of Ultron. But after nearly a decade of playing as Wanda Maximoff, Elizabeth Olsen was looking for something else than just being the Scarlet Witch. Despite being rewarded with Emmy nominations, Elizabeth Olsen is ready to move on from the Marvel Universe. She is drawn to different challenges and loves playing fascinating and non-hero characters. Elizabeth is a fun-loving person, loved by moviegoers and her fans and known for occasional break to play live blackjack or something entirely different. Here, Olsen was seen playing the tables. After all, a bit of downtime between projects is sometimes necessary for a great actress such as her to clear the mind and consider the future.

What's Next Elizabeth explained that the desire to look in other directions is more about what she needs as an actor. The fact that she is not returning to the Marvel Universe has nothing to do with the Scarlet Witch or the MCU. She built her career around playing strange and unusual female characters that are not cast in a traditional role. Olsen believed it was because she didn't feel right with other roles, so it was a deliberate choice. According to her, she doesn't know how to be an innocent or righteous person, so she will not fit in with this cast.

Article continues below advertisement

Two Movies in 2017 Elizabeth Olsen played in two movies in 2017 while still involved with the Marvel Universe. These movies were much different from the characters she played for many years. Olsen says that she wants more of these roles, which brings greater variation to her acting career. Ingrid Goes West This film is about a young woman, Ingrid, who became obsessed with a social media influencer, Tayler Sloan. Ingrid moves to New York and tries everything she can to win the favor of the social media influencer. It is an American Black Comedy drama film, and Elizabeth Olsen plays the role of the narcissistic influencer. Ingrid, played by Aubrey Plaza, is a mentally unstable person obsessed with social media and has attachment issues. Wind River The movie is a humanistic crime story set on a Native American reservation in Wyoming. Elizabeth Olsen is the FBI agent in this Neo-Western crime film teaming up with a wildlife officer to solve a murder. Elizabeth Olsen plays the role of a rookie FBI agent, Jane Banner, who is plunged into a strange murder investigation. The investigation is about the death of a young woman that turned out to be a homicide.

Recent Projects Elizabeth Olsen is an experienced actress, having worked in the entertainment industry from a young age. With more than 25 films and many shows and series, this young, talented artist has a bright future and many years to come. Sorry for Your Loss Elizabeth starred in the Facebook series Sorry for Your Loss, which she also executive produced in 2018. This series, streaming on Facebook Watch, is about a young widow who needs to cope with the sudden passing of her husband. Sorry For Your Loss was canceled on January 16, 2020, after only two seasons. Although the show was canceled, it can still be watched on other platforms like Amazon View.

Article continues below advertisement

Love and Death 2023 is a time of new beginnings for Elizabeth Olsen, and a miniseries was just what she needed. The series Love and Death premiered early in 2023, and is based on a true story about a Texas housewife. The story centers around Candy Montgomery, an ordinary housewife from the late 1970s. The woman had an affair with a friend from church, which led to a murder committed by Montgomery. Elizabeth played the role of the housewife who killed the wife of the man she had an affair with. There was a lot of admiration and positive reviews of Elizabeth’s performance of Candy Montgomery from viewers and critics. Love and Death is a compelling drama and leaves you with the realization that those were real people the series portrays.

His Three Daughters A few months later, on September 9, 2023, His Three Daughters premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The story is about three sisters who reunite when their father becomes ill. The story is a little like Shakespeare's King Lear, where the king's three daughters are divided and united when their aging father falls ill. If you look at the film's sneak peek, it might be the storyline of King Lear. Elizabeth Olsen stars as one of the three estranged sisters, the youngest who lives with her husband and daughter. The actresses are lauded for exceptional performances in this recently released movie. The movie is reported as being captivating and has a touching portrait of family dynamics.

Article continues below advertisement

What Else Elizabeth Olsen loves the theater and would love to return to it at some point. She also loves the works of Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and has high praise for some of his films. At the pace Olsen is working, we won't be surprised to see her in theater pieces in the future. We are excited to know what this highly talented actor has up her sleeve for the future. When asked where she sees herself in the next five years, Olsen replies with a list of projects she hopes to do. Acting is her favorite part, and she hopes to see herself in many exciting roles in the future, including films, shows and the theater. It seems we'll just have to keep up with the news and find out about her next project.

Summary Elizabeth Olsen may be easygoing, but she loves to play serious roles. She also values privacy and keeps her private life out of the public. We hope to see more of this actor and producer in the future, whether she is the Scarlet Witch or any other character.