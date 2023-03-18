Elizabeth Pipko Stuns On The Cover Of Bello Magazine's March Issue

Elizabeth Pipko appears on the cover and in an 8-page spread in this month’s issue of Bello Magazine, titled “Dolce Vita.”

Pipko stunned in a variety of looks, especially in a figure hugging red dress from o.p.t. in the sultry shot chosen for the cover.

In another shot she is seen showing off her curves in a black corset.

Pipko told Bello magazine that she was thrilled to have gotten the opportunity to channel iconic actress Sophia Loren in the striking images.

Pipko, who has previously also been compared to model Emily Ratajkowski, admitted to the magazine that people have always insisted on “telling me who I look like, or what I should be doing, or even what I should be saying.”