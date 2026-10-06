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Ella Bleu Debuts on Paris Fashion Week Runway for Miu Miu Show, Stunning in Forest Green and Sage Blazers as John Travolta Watches

Photo of John Travolta and Ella Bleu
Source: MEGA

Ella Bleu stunned everyone with her Paris Fashion Week debut as father John Travolta watched and cheered her on.

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Oct. 6 2026, Updated 10:23 a.m. ET

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Ella Bleu debuted on the Paris Fashion Week runway as her father, John Travolta, watched.

Bleu walked at Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2027 show on October 4, Sunday, stunning in forest green and sage blazers.

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Ella Bleu's Stunning Outfit For Miu Miu’s 2027 Show

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Image of Ella Bleu walked at Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2027 show on October 4, Sunday, stunning in forest green and sage blazers.
Source: MEGA

Ella Bleu walked at Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2027 show on October 4, Sunday, stunning in forest green and sage blazers.

Gracing the catwalk, Bleu looked gorgeous in a forest green blazer with cuffed sleeves and black buttons.

Under the blazer, she was clad in a black blouse with orange and white squares, a flowy silhouette, and a plunging neckline.

Bleu completed her look with navy pants finished with a red stripe and flip-flops.

Meanwhile, her makeup was soft, featuring black eyeliner, a hint of blush, long lashes, and pink lips.

Her brunette hair was tied up in a messy but chic updo, with her front pieces falling out.

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Image of Ella Bleu looked gorgeous in a forest green blazer with cuffed sleeves and black buttons.
Source: MEGA

Ella Bleu looked gorgeous in a forest green blazer with cuffed sleeves and black buttons.

Bleu changed her mesmerising look for the afterparty.

This time around, she switched into a sage sartorial blazer with a brown collar peeking out.

The model matched the jacket with straight pants, pointed-toe black heels, and a brown leather purse.

Her makeup changed a bit as well, with Bleu adding blush, glossy lips, and winged eyeliner to her look. Her hair was twisted into a bun.

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What to Know About the Miu Miu 2027 Show

Image of Ella Bleu debuted on the Paris Fashion Week runway as her father, John Travolta, watched.
Source: MEGA

Ella Bleu debuted on the Paris Fashion Week runway as her father, John Travolta, watched.

Also at the Miu Miu event was Meryl Streep’s daughter, Louisa Jacobson, who appeared alongside Olivia Coleman, Emma Corrin, Gigi Hadid, Jamie Bell, and Noah Jupe.

The event was held at the usual Palais d'Iéna in Paris, bathed in royal purple with chocolate-brown makeshift bleachers.

Titled “Here and Now,” the collection mixed quirky vintage codes with embellished details, crystal bras, crumpled skirts, and off-kilter proportions.

“It was the idea of being in the moment, in the time, and seeing everybody dressing in sportswear, and then I thought to lift up the sport; to bring elegance to the sport,” Miuccia Prada said immediately after the show, as reported by W Magazine.

Image of Ella Bleu changed her mesmerising look for the Miu Miu afterparty.
Source: MEGA

Ella Bleu changed her mesmerising look for the Miu Miu afterparty.

The show notes mentioned that “recontextualization comes from elements of beauty, refinement, and elegance, applied to the clothing items that define a quotidian wardrobe of now,” and the “process of heightening, elevation, improvement.”

This collection played heavily on contrasts, featuring torso-cut T-shirts with contrasting collars in signature, unconventional shades like tangerine orange and royal purple.

Skirt suits were reimagined with python-like textures, while oversized, hulking bags and modified track pants paired with wool blazers reinforced the theme of mismatched elements.

Additionally, Polka-dot halter tops mimicked silk scarves tied around the body, adding a fluid touch.

Bringing a realistic, lived-in feel to the runway, the pieces featured a wrinkled, worn effect—showcased through intentionally crackled suede and lace-up mini dresses layered over casual swimsuits.

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