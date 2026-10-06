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'Off Campus' Star Ella Bright Shares Full-Circle Photo From Taylor Swift Concert as a Kid After Sitting With Singer at 2026 VMAs

image of ella and taylor
Source: MEGA

She's always been a Swiftie.

Oct. 6 2026, Published 5:28 p.m. ET

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Ella Bright just had the ultimate Swiftie full-circle moment.

The Off Campus star, 19, shared a throwback photo of herself attending a Taylor Swift concert as a child after getting the chance to sit beside the pop superstar at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 27.

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image of Ella Bright shared an old photo of herself on Instagram.
Source: @ELLABRIGHT/INSTAGRAM

Ella Bright shared an old photo of herself on Instagram.

The nostalgic snap showed just how long Bright has been a fan of Swift, 36, making their interaction at the awards show even sweeter. In the photo, a young Bright held up a pass with Swift's face on it.

Bright attended the VMAs as a presenter alongside her Off Campus costar Belmont Cameli, but found herself seated beside one of her childhood idols during the ceremony.

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Ella Sat Next to Taylor at the VMAs

Image of Ella did her own thing during the awards show.
Source: @ELLABRIGHT/INSTAGRAM

Ella did her own thing during the awards show.

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Bright's night took an unexpected turn when she ended up sitting next to Swift as the “Cleveland!” singer prepared to receive the inaugural Artist Director Honors.

Swift was initially seated beside her longtime publicist, Tree Paine, as Dakota Johnson took the stage to present the honor. After a video package highlighting Swift's work as a music video director played, Bright was spotted in the seat beside the Grammy winner.

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image of Belmont said the two are 'extremely close.'
Source: @ELLABRIGHT/INSTAGRAM

Belmont said the two are 'extremely close.'

The two appeared to hit it off, with footage from inside the Peacock Theater showing them chatting and embracing during the star-studded ceremony. Bright's reaction after hugging Swift also made the rounds online, as the actress appeared thrilled by the encounter.

For Bright, who has been described as an “ultimate Swiftie,” getting to spend part of the evening alongside the musician marked a major fan moment years in the making.

Ella Attended the 2026 VMAs With Belmont

Image of Ella insisted there was no drama between her and Belmont.
Source: @ELLABRIGHT/INSTAGRAM

Ella insisted there is no drama between her and Belmont.

Bright also had a big role of her own during the awards show.

The brunette beauty and Cameli, 28, took the stage to introduce Sienna Spiro's performance. The costars recently wrapped filming the second season of their hit Prime Video series Off Campus.

Bright, who plays Hannah Wells on the series, paired her new espresso-colored hair with a classic ensemble and a brown lip.

The evening wasn't entirely about fashion and fangirling, however, as Bright and Cameli also found themselves addressing recent speculation that they had experienced a falling-out.

The rumors began after fans noticed Cameli had deleted several Instagram photos featuring Bright. However, both stars insisted there is no drama between them.

“We laugh about it,” Bright told an outlet of the speculation, while Cameli separately shared that the two remain “extremely close.”

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