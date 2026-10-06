'Off Campus' Star Ella Bright Shares Full-Circle Photo From Taylor Swift Concert as a Kid After Sitting With Singer at 2026 VMAs

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Ella Bright just had the ultimate Swiftie full-circle moment. The Off Campus star, 19, shared a throwback photo of herself attending a Taylor Swift concert as a child after getting the chance to sit beside the pop superstar at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 27.

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Source: @ELLABRIGHT/INSTAGRAM Ella Bright shared an old photo of herself on Instagram.

The nostalgic snap showed just how long Bright has been a fan of Swift, 36, making their interaction at the awards show even sweeter. In the photo, a young Bright held up a pass with Swift's face on it. Bright attended the VMAs as a presenter alongside her Off Campus costar Belmont Cameli, but found herself seated beside one of her childhood idols during the ceremony.

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Ella Sat Next to Taylor at the VMAs

Source: @ELLABRIGHT/INSTAGRAM Ella did her own thing during the awards show.

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Bright's night took an unexpected turn when she ended up sitting next to Swift as the “Cleveland!” singer prepared to receive the inaugural Artist Director Honors. Swift was initially seated beside her longtime publicist, Tree Paine, as Dakota Johnson took the stage to present the honor. After a video package highlighting Swift's work as a music video director played, Bright was spotted in the seat beside the Grammy winner.

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Source: @ELLABRIGHT/INSTAGRAM Belmont said the two are 'extremely close.'

The two appeared to hit it off, with footage from inside the Peacock Theater showing them chatting and embracing during the star-studded ceremony. Bright's reaction after hugging Swift also made the rounds online, as the actress appeared thrilled by the encounter. For Bright, who has been described as an “ultimate Swiftie,” getting to spend part of the evening alongside the musician marked a major fan moment years in the making.

Ella Attended the 2026 VMAs With Belmont

Source: @ELLABRIGHT/INSTAGRAM Ella insisted there is no drama between her and Belmont.