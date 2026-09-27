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'Off Campus' Stars Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli Squash Feud Rumors as They Pose at the 2026 VMAs: Photos

pic of Ella Bright & Belmont Cameli.
Source: Todd Williamson/CBS

The pair looked good on the red carpet!

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Sept. 27 2026, Updated 8:05 p.m. ET

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What feud? Off Campus stars Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli were all smiles at the 2026 VMAs on Sunday, September 27, in California.

The duo looked like they were having a great time as they laughed and posed for the cameras.

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The Pair Shut Down Rumors

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image of The duo was all smiles at the event.
Source: Todd Williamson/CBS

The duo was all smiles at the event.

Bright looked gorgeous in a tight black dress, which she accessorized with sunglasses. For his part, the handsome hunk wore blue sunglasses with an all-blue outfit.

During an interview, Bright addressed her friendship with Cameli. "It is pretty wild. It's really funny — all day on set, I am with him in the green room," she shared. "It's hilarious. He's one of my best friends. He's the best."

As OK! previously reported, the duo were recently seen hanging out while filming the Prime Video series.

"Hi, I'm on set. Ella and Bel just wrapped Season 2," read a tip obtained by Deuxmoi. "They were hugging and crying. It was sweet. And they were really cheering each other on."

In another video, the actors were seen walking and chatting while outside.

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image of The pair love interests in 'Off Campus.'
Source: Todd Williamson/CBS

The pair love interests in 'Off Campus.'

Cameli and Bright play love interests in the adaptation of Elle Kennedy's romance novel series of the same name.

The hearsay began earlier this year when fans noticed Cameli scrubbed several photos from his Instagram feed that included Bright.

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Belmont Cameli's Girlfriend Speaks Out

image of The actor's girlfriend doesn't want people to message her 'family members.'
Source: Todd Williamson/CBS

The actor's girlfriend doesn't want people to message her 'family members.'

Adding fuel to the fire, Cameli's girlfriend, Raina Morris, spoke out against inappropriate behavior from the Off Campus fan base in July.

“If you are a fan of my boyfriend: Yay! Please stop messaging my family members," she wrote via her Instagram Stories on July 14. "They are so confused. Write in your diary and then go on a walk instead! Love u."

"I can excuse racism, but I draw the line at DMing my distant cousins," she added in a follow-up post.

Ella Bright Doesn't Want to Date Belmont Cameli

image of Ella Bright called her costar 'my brother.'
Source: Christopher Polk/CBS

Ella Bright called her costar 'my brother.'

Weeks later, Bright shared a TikTok video seemingly addressing the potential conflict between her and Cameli.

According to a screenshot shared by a fan, the starlet wrote, "Everything is fine. Just move along your day."

Though the two have crazy chemistry, Bright admitted she would never want to date Cameli.

Speaking on the July 3 episode of "In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele" podcast, she said, "I totally get it, but it is so weird," Bright said with a laugh.

"He's literally my brother. I haven't seen that much [of the fan discourse], but I know it's happening. I love him so much, but yeah, it's very funny," the 19-year-old said.

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