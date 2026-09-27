'Off Campus' Stars Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli Squash Feud Rumors as They Pose at the 2026 VMAs: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

What feud? Off Campus stars Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli were all smiles at the 2026 VMAs on Sunday, September 27, in California. The duo looked like they were having a great time as they laughed and posed for the cameras.

Article continues below advertisement

The Pair Shut Down Rumors

Source: Todd Williamson/CBS The duo was all smiles at the event.

Bright looked gorgeous in a tight black dress, which she accessorized with sunglasses. For his part, the handsome hunk wore blue sunglasses with an all-blue outfit. During an interview, Bright addressed her friendship with Cameli. "It is pretty wild. It's really funny — all day on set, I am with him in the green room," she shared. "It's hilarious. He's one of my best friends. He's the best." As OK! previously reported, the duo were recently seen hanging out while filming the Prime Video series. "Hi, I'm on set. Ella and Bel just wrapped Season 2," read a tip obtained by Deuxmoi. "They were hugging and crying. It was sweet. And they were really cheering each other on." In another video, the actors were seen walking and chatting while outside.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Todd Williamson/CBS The pair love interests in 'Off Campus.'

Cameli and Bright play love interests in the adaptation of Elle Kennedy's romance novel series of the same name. The hearsay began earlier this year when fans noticed Cameli scrubbed several photos from his Instagram feed that included Bright.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Belmont Cameli's Girlfriend Speaks Out

Source: Todd Williamson/CBS The actor's girlfriend doesn't want people to message her 'family members.'

Adding fuel to the fire, Cameli's girlfriend, Raina Morris, spoke out against inappropriate behavior from the Off Campus fan base in July. “If you are a fan of my boyfriend: Yay! Please stop messaging my family members," she wrote via her Instagram Stories on July 14. "They are so confused. Write in your diary and then go on a walk instead! Love u." "I can excuse racism, but I draw the line at DMing my distant cousins," she added in a follow-up post.

Ella Bright Doesn't Want to Date Belmont Cameli

Source: Christopher Polk/CBS Ella Bright called her costar 'my brother.'