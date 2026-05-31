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Ella Emhoff Dons Sultry Cheetah-Print Corset as She Celebrates Birthday With Her Boyfriend: Photos

image of Ella Emhoff
Source: @ellaemhoff/Instagram

Ella Emhoff rocked a tight corset for her big day.

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May 31 2026, Updated 5:31 p.m. ET

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Ella Emhoff — the daughter of Doug Emhoff and stepdaughter of former Vice President Kamala Harris — is one year older!

The model celebrated her 27th birthday on Saturday, May 30, alongside her boyfriend Charlie Vessell, and shared a glimpse at the bash on Instagram.

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Ella Emhoff Shared a Slew of Photos From Her B-Day Bash

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image of Ella Emhoff
Source: @ellaemhoff/Instagram

Ella Emhoff had a cake with her face printed on it for her birthday.

"Feeling so grateful, so loved, and sooooooo 27. Thank you so all of the birthday wishes!!!! This was one for the BOOKS. Extra special shout out to @hot_vodkaa for the most epic cake of all time and team Maracuja for letting us absolutely take over the backyard 🫂🫂🫂🫂I promise this is the last birthday post you will see 🫡," she captioned a fun gallery of the festivities.

In several snapshots, Emhoff sported a tight black cheetah-print corset as her bra strap peeked out from the sleeves.

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image of Ella Emhoff
Source: @ellaemhoff/Instagram

Ella Emhoff has 18 known tattoos.

The bodice had a silver zipper on the front and she also donned her round-shaped glasses, as well as silver hoop earrings.

The artist put her dark hair up in a loose bun and a tangle of chain necklaces completed her b-day ensemble. At her party, Emhoff held a white and blue birthday cake that hilariously had a printing of her Google Search page.

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Ella Emhoff Has At Least 18 Tattoos

image of Ella Emhoff
Source: @ellaemhoff/Instagram

Ella Emhoff celebrated her 27th birthday with her boyfriend Charlie Vessell on May 30.

In another cute video in the carousel, she gave her boyfriend a smooch while on the dance floor. One photo had her blowing out the candles on her cake, while a different snapshot featured her hugging her friend.

The pic even showed off one of Emhoff's many tattoos — a barbed wire design wrapped around her wrist.

In a January 2021 interview with The New York Times, Emhoff revealed she has “maybe around 18 [tattoos] now."

She explained at the time she did several of them herself during the COVID-19 pandemic.

image of Ella Emhoff
Source: @ellaemhoff/Instagram

Ella Emhoff was signed to IMG Models in 2021.

Some of her colorful ink includes a rabbit, a cow, a swan, a flower pot, an eggs-and-bacon smiley face, Donald Duck holding flowers, an apple and many more.

Emhoff is known for her funky fashion style, and signed with IMG Models in 2021. She's walked the runways for several iconic designers, such as Proenza Schouler, Balenciaga, Coach and Maisie Wilen.

Of her style, the fashionista previously said: “Growing up, I never saw myself as someone stylish, at all! Obviously, I loved fashion and cared a lot about it. But I was really into doing my own thing and being really comfortable in my own body, you know?”

"I never saw myself as a ‘fashion person.’ And I don’t know if my classmates did either!” she told Elle shortly after making her New York Fashion Week debut.

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