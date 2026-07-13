Ella Langley Wows in Denim Short Shorts as Country Star Models for Stunning Summer Campaign: Photos

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Ella Langley is choosin’ American Eagle this summer season. The country singer posted a set of behind-the-scenes shots from her newest American Eagle shoot, set in a barn full of hay, paying homage to her Alabama roots. The snaps gave fans another glimpse into the partnership that began back in February.

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Southern Charm and a Smile

Source: @ellalangleymusic/Instagram Ella Langley posed throughout a barn in denim cutoffs, cowboy boots and turquoise jewelry.

Langley started the carousel with a simple mirror selfie from inside the rustic barn. She kept her outfit simple — a white tank tucked into her dark denim cutoffs and cowboy boots, accessorized with turquoise jewelry and her go-to loose waves. For another photo, Langley knelt on top of the hay bales, placing her hands on her hips. In a third snapshot, she was sitting down while flashing her smile at the camera. The last photo had her kneeling on the hay bales again, but this time with one hand above her head and the other grabbing onto her belt loops.

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Source: @ellalangleymusic/Instagram Fans praised Ella Langley in the comment section.

Her fans quickly filled the comment section as they gushed over her and the new American Eagle campaign. “You’re definitely looking beautiful today,” said one fan. “Beautiful ! Very talented woman with a one-of-a-kind voice!!” wrote another. A third made a nod to fellow American Eagle partner, Sydney Sweeney, declaring, “A sydney and ella collab needs to be made now.” A fourth commented, “Idc what you’re selling.. she’s wearing it.. gimme it.” “I just wanna be her so bad,” a fifth said, paying homage to her hit song “Be Her.”

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Close to Home

Source: @ellalangleymusic/Instagram Ella Langley confessed her AE shorts were 'the first pair of denim I loved.'

The ACM Award winner told People exclusively that the partnership holds some sentimental weight, saying she wore the brand as a kid growing up in Alabama. "I have these photos growing up wearing American Eagle shorts that my mom bedazzled herself. It was the first pair of denim I loved," Langley shared.

Source: MEGA Ella Langley plays a big part in choosing the aesthetic of the campaign shoots.