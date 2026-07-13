or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > American Eagle
OK LogoPHOTOS

Ella Langley Wows in Denim Short Shorts as Country Star Models for Stunning Summer Campaign: Photos

Image of Ella Langley modeled for American Eagle for their newest summer campaign.
Source: MEGA;@ellalangleymusic/Instagram

Ella Langley modeled for American Eagle's newest summer campaign.

July 13 2026, Published 2:22 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ella Langley is choosin’ American Eagle this summer season.

The country singer posted a set of behind-the-scenes shots from her newest American Eagle shoot, set in a barn full of hay, paying homage to her Alabama roots. The snaps gave fans another glimpse into the partnership that began back in February.

Article continues below advertisement

Southern Charm and a Smile

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Ella Langley posed throughout a barn in denim cutoffs, cowboy boots and turquoise jewelry.
Source: @ellalangleymusic/Instagram

Ella Langley posed throughout a barn in denim cutoffs, cowboy boots and turquoise jewelry.

Langley started the carousel with a simple mirror selfie from inside the rustic barn.

She kept her outfit simple — a white tank tucked into her dark denim cutoffs and cowboy boots, accessorized with turquoise jewelry and her go-to loose waves.

For another photo, Langley knelt on top of the hay bales, placing her hands on her hips. In a third snapshot, she was sitting down while flashing her smile at the camera.

The last photo had her kneeling on the hay bales again, but this time with one hand above her head and the other grabbing onto her belt loops.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Fans praised Ella Langley in the comment section.
Source: @ellalangleymusic/Instagram

Fans praised Ella Langley in the comment section.

Her fans quickly filled the comment section as they gushed over her and the new American Eagle campaign.

“You’re definitely looking beautiful today,” said one fan.

“Beautiful ! Very talented woman with a one-of-a-kind voice!!” wrote another.

A third made a nod to fellow American Eagle partner, Sydney Sweeney, declaring, “A sydney and ella collab needs to be made now.”

A fourth commented, “Idc what you’re selling.. she’s wearing it.. gimme it.”

“I just wanna be her so bad,” a fifth said, paying homage to her hit song “Be Her.”

MORE ON:
American Eagle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Close to Home

Image of Ella Langley confessed her AE shorts were 'the first pair of denim I loved.'
Source: @ellalangleymusic/Instagram

Ella Langley confessed her AE shorts were 'the first pair of denim I loved.'

The ACM Award winner told People exclusively that the partnership holds some sentimental weight, saying she wore the brand as a kid growing up in Alabama.

"I have these photos growing up wearing American Eagle shorts that my mom bedazzled herself. It was the first pair of denim I loved," Langley shared.

Image of Ella Langley plays a big part in choosing the aesthetic of the campaign shoots.
Source: MEGA

Ella Langley plays a big part in choosing the aesthetic of the campaign shoots.

She added, “American Eagle has always been about being yourself, and that's something I really try to get across in my music. My style in day-to-day life is pretty laid-back, a little outdoorsy, and always about comfort, so working with a brand that celebrates that felt right.”

"The most important thing is that I don’t want to force anything. I want any set I'm on to feel like a normal day in my life, just with a few more cameras,” Langley continued before describing the collaboration she has with AE as the "real magic." "I love going through every detail from the set and location to the music and my own inspiration."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.