or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sydney Sweeney
OK LogoNEWS

Sydney Sweeney Claps Back at American Eagle Ad Question During TIFF: 'Not There to Talk About Jeans'

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney is done addressing her controversial American Eagle ad campaign and refused to speak about the matter when promoting her latest film, 'Christy.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 4 2025, Published 4:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney is done addressing her controversial American Eagles campaign.

While promoting her latest film, Christy, ahead of the Toronto International Film Festival premiere, Sweeney, 27, refused to speak about anything other than the biopic. The movie sees the actress take on the titular role of Christy Martin, a ‘90s-era boxer.

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney Slammed Questions About American Eagles Ad

Photo of Sydney Sweeney slammed questions about her controversial American Eagles ad.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney slammed questions about her controversial American Eagles ad.

“I am there to support my movie and the people involved in making it, and I’m not there to talk about jeans,” the Euphoria alum told a news outlet on Thursday, September 4. “The movie’s about Christy, and that’s what I’ll be there to talk about.”

Sweeney has been the center of controversy since she starred as the face of American Eagle’s denim collection in August. The advertisement was a recreation of a famous 1980s Calvin Klein campaign that featured Brooke Shields and featured the tagline “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Genes.”

In Sweeney’s version, the Handmaid actress discussed the color of her jeans and compared them to her own eye color. "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue,” the White Lotus alum said in the advertisement.

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney Was Accused of Promoting Eugenics

Photo of Sydney Sweeney was slammed by fans for allegedly promoting eugenics.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney was slammed by fans for allegedly promoting eugenics.

Many fans believed the campaign promoted eugenics, which is a widely discredited theory about the improvement of human genetics through selective reproduction.

“Sydney thinks this whole thing has been blown out of proportion,” a source told a news outlet of Sweeney’s reaction to the backlash. “She’s focusing her energy on work.”

MORE ON:
Sydney Sweeney

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

American Eagle Came to Sydney Sweeney's Defense

Photo of Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle campaign was labeled controversial.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle campaign was labeled controversial.

American Eagle has also come to the actress’s defense. “‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story,” the retailer shared in a statement. “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”

Weeks later, Sweeney ruffled feathers again when she revealed she “strategically” thought about what brands she chooses to represent while addressing backlash surrounding selling her used bathwater.

Sydney Sweeney Revealed She Thinks 'Strategically' About Brand Deals

Photo of Sydney Sweeney said fans loved the idea of Jacob Elordi's bathwater in 'Saltburn.'
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney said fans loved the idea of Jacob Elordi's bathwater in 'Saltburn.'

“I think it’s important to have a finger on the pulse of what people are saying, because everything is a conversation with the audience,” she told WSJ. magazine on August 20.

Sweeney’s limited edition bath products sold out in seconds, with sellers currently asking $1,500 on the resell market, according to the soap maker Dr. Squatch.

“It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting,” she continued.

“They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi’s bathwater,” she continued, referencing the Saltburn scene where Barry Keoghan drank Elordi’s used bathwater.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.