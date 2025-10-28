or
Article continues below advertisement
Elle Fanning Reveals Her Shocking Celebrity Crush: The 'Perfect Man'

Photo of Elle Fanning and Jack Black
Source: MEGA

Elle Fanning revealed that she has a crush on 'Kung Fu Panda' alum Jack Black.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 28 2025, Published 2:42 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Elle Fanning just revealed an unexpected celebrity crush.

Though the actress, 27, has been in a relationship with Gus Wenner, 35, since late 2023, she gushed over Jack Black, 56, in a new interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Elle Fanning has a crush on Jack Black.
Source: MEGA

Elle Fanning has a crush on Jack Black.

"Oh my God, I met him at the Golden Globes...my boyfriend was with me and he told him, 'You’re her hall pass, by the way,'" she recounted. "Him doing the Sax-a-Boom? It’s just so s---. He’s so funny. He’s so kind. He’s so talented, so himself. I think that’s it — authenticity. It’s infectious...perfect man."

Crushing aside, Fanning also made sure she gave credit to her beau.

"I’m so happy. So happy...when you’re in a happy relationship, it’s like, 'I want to go places with you and share these experiences,'" she said of her connection with Wenner. "I can go to his work things, he can come to mine, and we support each other...I am just the happiest I’ve been. I really am."

Article continues below advertisement

Elle Fanning Packs on PDA for Boyfriend Gus on Instagram

Image of Elle Fanning is dating Gus Wenner.
Source: @ellefanning/Instagram

Elle Fanning is dating Gus Wenner.

The Maleficent alum celebrated the executive producer's birthday on August 10 with a sweet black-and-white photo of them lying in bed together.

"My love’s birthday is today!!! @guswenner 🥳❤️🍰🌊✨🌅🫂🪽⛳️🌪️🍓🧁🎾🫀🎉💕," she captioned her post.

Fanning bared her stomach in a black crop top, while Wenner went shirtless. The couple wore nothing else but a towel tied around their waists.

In September, the Complete Unknown star confirmed she loves showing off her relationship on social media.

"If your partner doesn’t post you on Instagram, that’s a red flag. I love my boyfriend, and we’re going to post each other," she told a news outlet. "I’m so happy. And [my sister] Dakota loves him. That’s the seal of approval."

Article continues below advertisement

Dakota Fanning's Unexpected Run-In With Sister Elle's Boyfriend

Image of Elle Fanning has been dating Gus Wenner since late 2023.
Source: MEGA

Elle Fanning has been dating Gus Wenner since late 2023.

Elle's famous sibling met Gus at a party in Las Vegas while she was away in Paris.

"We were newly dating, and I really cared about him," she explained. "They were at the same after-party — she turned around, and there he was. Then they had this whole night of gambling. Dakota was with all of her girlfriends, and I’m getting sent videos. She’s dancing with Gus."

Dakota enjoyed her time with the Rolling Stone CEO while he looked out for her.

"I used some stern words. Just warnings, cautions said with a smile.… It went great. He’s the brother I never had," the 31-year-old said.

Dakota and Elle Fanning's Upcoming Movie

Image of Dakota and Elle Fanning will star in 'The Nightingale' together.
Source: MEGA

Dakota and Elle Fanning will star in 'The Nightingale' together.

The siblings will share the screen for the first time together in an upcoming adaptation of Kristin Hannah's bestselling novel, The Nightingale.

"The Nightingale will be the first time we act on screen together. We have played the same character at different ages but have never spoken to each other in front of a camera. For years, we have looked for a film to do with one another, and then this gem appeared," they said in a joint statement released in July. "As sisters, to share our artistry with each other while bringing such a powerful sister story to life is a dream come true. We are so lucky to have our fearless director, Melanie Laurent, to guide us along on the journey. Let's do this, sister!!"

