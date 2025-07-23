Ellen DeGeneres Hints at Talk Show Comeback: 'I Would Love to Do That Again'
Ellen DeGeneres is not ruling out a return to television, despite the challenges she faced during her time as a talk show host.
In a live conversation on Sunday, July 20, with English broadcaster Richard Bacon, the 67-year-old comedian shared her feelings about her talk show. She admitted she misses "a lot" about the format but expressed uncertainty about its success in today's media landscape.
"I mean, I wish it did, because I would do the same thing here. I would love to do that again, but I just feel like people are watching on their phones, or people aren't really paying attention as much to televisions, because we're so inundated with information and entertainment," DeGeneres said, per BBC.
While she contemplates her next career move, DeGeneres assured fans that she would "very carefully" consider her options.
In her new Netflix stand-up special, DeGeneres opens up about the "devastating" allegations of being mean that surfaced after the conclusion of her talk show, which aired from 2003 to 2022.
Reflecting on the accusations, she stated, "I just don't know what that is yet. I want to have fun, I want to do something. I do like my chickens but I'm a little bit bored."
During her tenure, DeGeneres faced intense scrutiny following claims of a toxic workplace environment. She vowed to make necessary changes after the internal investigation.
"The truth is, I am that person that you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things. … I am a work in progress, and I am especially working on the impatience thing and it's not going well because it's not happening fast enough. I will tell you that," she remarked in a 2020 monologue upon returning to her show.
On Sunday, July 20, DeGeneres reflected on the scandal while discussing it in her 2024 Netflix special.
"No matter what, any article that came up, it was like, 'She's mean,' and it's like, how do I deal with this without sounding like a victim or 'poor me' or complaining? But I wanted to address it," she admitted. "It's as simple as, I'm a direct person, and I'm very blunt, and I guess sometimes that means that… I'm mean?"
DeGeneres pointed out the double standard women face regarding their behavior.
"It's kind of crazy that calling someone mean can be the worst thing that you say about a woman," she stated.
"How dare us have any kind of mood, or you can't be anything other than nice and sweet and kind and submissive and complacent. I don't think I can say anything that's ever going to get rid of that [reputation] or dispel it, which is hurtful to me. I hate it. I hate that people think that I'm that because I know who I am and I know that I'm an empathetic, compassionate person," she concluded, reflecting on her tumultuous ending with the talk show.