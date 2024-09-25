Ellen DeGeneres Admits Being Called 'Mean' Was 'Devastating' and 'Consumed Her for a Long Time' After Toxic Workplace Scandal

"When you're a public figure, you're open to everyone’s interpretation. And I’m sure you’ve heard the saying that, 'What other people think of me is none of my business.' Because people will say all kinds of things and you have no control over that. But you know the truth and that’s all that matters," DeGeneres expressed during her recent Netflix comedy special.

The Finding Nemo voice actor continued: "If they like you, you’re in, and if they don’t, you’re out. And I’ve spent an entire lifetime trying to make people happy and I’ve cared far too much what other people think of me. So, the thought of anyone thinking that I’m mean was devastating to me, and it consumed me for a long time."