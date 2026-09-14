Elon Musk's Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Feels 'Healthier' After Leaving 'Cult' and Rejecting His $40 Million NDA: 'I Kept My Voice and Autonomy'

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Ashley St. Clair revealed she has made major changes in her life over the past year, including leaving what she described as a "cult." The update comes days after she claimed to have turned down ex-boyfriend Elon Musk's $40 million NDA offer that would have prevented her from speaking publicly about the billionaire.

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Ashley St. Clair Says She Left a 'Cult'

Source: @ASC.SYS/INSTAGRAM Ashley St. Clair said she 'left a cult' in a personal update shared alongside photos from the Venice Film Festival.

St. Clair shared the update alongside photos from the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, where she appeared while promoting Musk, a new documentary about the tech mogul. "And now, over a year later, I am a healthier weight. My hair isn't falling out. My children are happy + peaceful. Found a safe place for my family after losing our home. Left a cult. I've prioritized my mental health + giving back. I finished my undergrad. I'm in law school," she wrote. "And I kept my voice + autonomy," St. Clair added.

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Ashely St. Clair Previously Called MAGA a 'Cult'

Source: MEGA The former right-wing influencer previously described the MAGA movement as a 'cult.'

It is not clear what "cult" St. Clair was referring to in the post. However, she has previously referred to Donald Trump's MAGA movement as a "cult" while discussing her decision to leave the conservative political world. During a March appearance on The Bulwark Podcast, St. Clair discussed her history as a right-wing influencer and her eventual break from the movement. St. Clair said she became involved while she was a college student after right-wing influencers began sharing her "s---posting" online. She described initially finding "a sense of belonging" within the movement before becoming increasingly critical. "There were moments of free-thinking that I had, but you're so wrapped up in it, and your whole identity is this," St. Clair said. She later said, "It is a cult, and what you have to understand is, in any abusive relationship, right? Your access to other people, you're very isolated."

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Ashley St. Clair Spoke About Treatment of Women

Source: MEGA Ashley St. Clair also discussed how Republicans treat women.

St. Clair also criticized what she described as hostility toward women within the political movement. "I will tell you, the right has a big issue with what's festering underneath in terms of the sentiment against women," she said. "There are a lot of women from the right who still keep in communication with me, and they see what's happening, and especially as it relates to the rhetoric against women, on the right, they're not just turning a blind eye to this," St. Clair revealed. She said women were realizing "that they've also been had, that they've been used as pawns within this fringe movement."

Ashley St. Clair Turned Down $40 Million

Source: MEGA Ashley St. Clair's update came days after she discussed turning down a reported $40 million NDA offer connected to ex-boyfriend Elon Musk.