or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Elon Musk
OK LogoNEWS

Elon Musk's Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Feels 'Healthier' After Leaving 'Cult' and Rejecting His $40 Million NDA: 'I Kept My Voice and Autonomy'

split image of Ashely St. Clair and Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Ashley St. Clair revealed she’s 'healthier' and in a better place after making major changes in her life.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 14 2026, Updated 4:48 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ashley St. Clair revealed she has made major changes in her life over the past year, including leaving what she described as a "cult."

The update comes days after she claimed to have turned down ex-boyfriend Elon Musk's $40 million NDA offer that would have prevented her from speaking publicly about the billionaire.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley St. Clair Says She Left a 'Cult'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Ashley St. Clair said she 'left a cult' in a personal update shared alongside photos from the Venice Film Festival.
Source: @ASC.SYS/INSTAGRAM

Ashley St. Clair said she 'left a cult' in a personal update shared alongside photos from the Venice Film Festival.

St. Clair shared the update alongside photos from the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, where she appeared while promoting Musk, a new documentary about the tech mogul.

"And now, over a year later, I am a healthier weight. My hair isn't falling out. My children are happy + peaceful. Found a safe place for my family after losing our home. Left a cult. I've prioritized my mental health + giving back. I finished my undergrad. I'm in law school," she wrote.

"And I kept my voice + autonomy," St. Clair added.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashely St. Clair Previously Called MAGA a 'Cult'

image of The former right-wing influencer previously described the MAGA movement as a 'cult.'
Source: MEGA

The former right-wing influencer previously described the MAGA movement as a 'cult.'

It is not clear what "cult" St. Clair was referring to in the post.

However, she has previously referred to Donald Trump's MAGA movement as a "cult" while discussing her decision to leave the conservative political world.

During a March appearance on The Bulwark Podcast, St. Clair discussed her history as a right-wing influencer and her eventual break from the movement.

St. Clair said she became involved while she was a college student after right-wing influencers began sharing her "s---posting" online.

She described initially finding "a sense of belonging" within the movement before becoming increasingly critical.

"There were moments of free-thinking that I had, but you're so wrapped up in it, and your whole identity is this," St. Clair said.

She later said, "It is a cult, and what you have to understand is, in any abusive relationship, right? Your access to other people, you're very isolated."

MORE ON:
Elon Musk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley St. Clair Spoke About Treatment of Women

image of Ashley St. Clair also discussed how Republicans treat women.
Source: MEGA

Ashley St. Clair also discussed how Republicans treat women.

St. Clair also criticized what she described as hostility toward women within the political movement.

"I will tell you, the right has a big issue with what's festering underneath in terms of the sentiment against women," she said.

"There are a lot of women from the right who still keep in communication with me, and they see what's happening, and especially as it relates to the rhetoric against women, on the right, they're not just turning a blind eye to this," St. Clair revealed.

She said women were realizing "that they've also been had, that they've been used as pawns within this fringe movement."

Ashley St. Clair Turned Down $40 Million

image of Ashley St. Clair's update came days after she discussed turning down a reported $40 million NDA offer connected to ex-boyfriend Elon Musk.
Source: MEGA

Ashley St. Clair's update came days after she discussed turning down a reported $40 million NDA offer connected to ex-boyfriend Elon Musk.

St. Clair's post comes shortly after she revealed details about the alleged $40 million NDA at the Venice Film Festival.

"When you're offered something like that, it causes a debate in your head about what your speech means and how valuable that is," she wondered. "Why do they want to offer me this amount of money not to speak?"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.