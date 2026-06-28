or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Elon Musk
OK LogoNEWS

Ashley St. Clair Discusses Turning Down $40 Million NDA from Elon Musk: 'I Was Making the Moral Decision'

split photo of Elon Musk & Ashley St. Clair
Source: MEGA;Don Lemon/YouTube

Ashley St. Clair revealed she turned down a $40 million NDA from Elon Musk, explaining her decision.

June 28 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ashley St. Clair, the former partner of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, spoke candidly about her decision to reject a $40 million non-disclosure agreement (NDA) shortly after giving birth to Musk’s 13th child. Her revelation came during an interview on the “Don Lemon Show” podcast, aired on June 16.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Don Lemon/YouTube
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Unpacking the NDA Offer

image of Ashley St. Clair said she rejected a $40 million NDA offer tied to Elon Musk.
Source: Don Lemon/YouTube

Ashley St. Clair said she rejected a $40 million NDA offer tied to Elon Musk.

St. Clair, 27, expressed her disbelief over the manner in which the NDA was presented to her, describing it as “a shock.”

She recounted that it was communicated through disappearing messages from Musk’s wealth manager, Jared Birchall.

“Originally, Elon had sent a message to me and Jared that said, ‘Wire Ashley $15 million for a home and reserve capital,’ and that was it,” she explained.

A few days later, Birchall initiated a lengthy phone conversation where he informed St. Clair about the necessity of an NDA.

Article continues below advertisement

Standing Her Ground

image of Elon Musk shares one kid with Ashley St. Clair
Source: mega

Elon Musk shares one kid with Ashley St. Clair

During the negotiation, Musk offered St. Clair substantial financial incentives, including “$15 million and $100,000 per month for 20 years.”

However, St. Clair remained resolute in her decision not to sign the NDA.

“I cannot in good conscience sign this,” she stated, emphasizing her commitment to her children’s well-being.

St. Clair explained that her choice stemmed from a moral obligation, saying, “[I was] making the moral decision.”

She asserted that she would prefer living in a studio apartment with her children than compromising her values.

MORE ON:
Elon Musk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Complicated Relationship

image of Ashley St. Clair said the agreement was presented shortly after the birth of her child with Elon Musk.
Source: MEGA

Ashley St. Clair said the agreement was presented shortly after the birth of her child with Elon Musk.

In February 2025, St. Clair publicly identified Musk as the father of her son, born five months prior. This revelation coincided with Musk confirming the birth of his 14th child with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink. Musk has a total of 14 children with four different women, which adds complexity to his family dynamics.

After declining the NDA, St. Clair alleged that their co-parenting relationship deteriorated. She turned down Musk’s offer of $15 million upfront along with a monthly stipend until their child turned 21. Musk countered, stating he had previously given St. Clair $2.5 million and was sending her $500,000 annually, despite claiming uncertainty about the child's paternity.

image of Ashley St. Clair explained she refused the deal because she believed it conflicted with her personal values.
Source: MEGA

Ashley St. Clair explained she refused the deal because she believed it conflicted with her personal values.

St. Clair confirmed in her interview that she has not spoken to Musk since rejecting the NDA. She humorously suggested that the question of why she was offered the NDA should be directed at Musk, indicating ongoing tensions between them.

Meanwhile, Don Lemon also faces legal issues with Musk, having filed a lawsuit alleging fraud and breach of contract related to a now-canceled partnership.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.