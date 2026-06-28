Ashley St. Clair Discusses Turning Down $40 Million NDA from Elon Musk: 'I Was Making the Moral Decision'

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Ashley St. Clair, the former partner of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, spoke candidly about her decision to reject a $40 million non-disclosure agreement (NDA) shortly after giving birth to Musk’s 13th child. Her revelation came during an interview on the “Don Lemon Show” podcast, aired on June 16.

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Source: Don Lemon/YouTube

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Unpacking the NDA Offer

Source: Don Lemon/YouTube Ashley St. Clair said she rejected a $40 million NDA offer tied to Elon Musk.

St. Clair, 27, expressed her disbelief over the manner in which the NDA was presented to her, describing it as “a shock.” She recounted that it was communicated through disappearing messages from Musk’s wealth manager, Jared Birchall. “Originally, Elon had sent a message to me and Jared that said, ‘Wire Ashley $15 million for a home and reserve capital,’ and that was it,” she explained. A few days later, Birchall initiated a lengthy phone conversation where he informed St. Clair about the necessity of an NDA.

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Standing Her Ground

Source: mega Elon Musk shares one kid with Ashley St. Clair

During the negotiation, Musk offered St. Clair substantial financial incentives, including “$15 million and $100,000 per month for 20 years.” However, St. Clair remained resolute in her decision not to sign the NDA. “I cannot in good conscience sign this,” she stated, emphasizing her commitment to her children’s well-being. St. Clair explained that her choice stemmed from a moral obligation, saying, “[I was] making the moral decision.” She asserted that she would prefer living in a studio apartment with her children than compromising her values.

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The Complicated Relationship

Source: MEGA Ashley St. Clair said the agreement was presented shortly after the birth of her child with Elon Musk.

In February 2025, St. Clair publicly identified Musk as the father of her son, born five months prior. This revelation coincided with Musk confirming the birth of his 14th child with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink. Musk has a total of 14 children with four different women, which adds complexity to his family dynamics. After declining the NDA, St. Clair alleged that their co-parenting relationship deteriorated. She turned down Musk’s offer of $15 million upfront along with a monthly stipend until their child turned 21. Musk countered, stating he had previously given St. Clair $2.5 million and was sending her $500,000 annually, despite claiming uncertainty about the child's paternity.

Source: MEGA Ashley St. Clair explained she refused the deal because she believed it conflicted with her personal values.