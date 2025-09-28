Elon Musk Sounds Off on 'False Narrative' After His Name Appears in Jeffrey Epstein's Calendar

Article continues below advertisement

Elon Musk is working to clear his name after it was included in a calendar entry for Jeffrey Epstein’s expected visitors at his compound over 10 years ago. The document claimed that Musk was scheduled to visit Little St. James in the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2014; however, the X owner has denied any involvement.

Article continues below advertisement

'This Is False'

Source: @elonmusk/X Elon Musk claimed the narrative about his scheduled visit to the island was 'false.'

The findings were revealed on Friday, September 26, by House Democrats, who released a file of Epstein’s daily schedule from December 2014. One entry detailed Musk’s plans to visit the convicted pedophile’s private island, stating, “Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?).” The Tesla CEO firmly denied the allegations via X by commenting on a user’s post, “This is false.”

Article continues below advertisement

Elon Musk Says He 'Refused' an Invitation to Jeffrey Epstein's Island

Source: mega Elon Musk claimed he 'refused' an invitation to Jeffrey Epstein's island.

He also re-shared an X post with a headline linking both him and Prince Andrew to Epstein. In a written statement, Musk stood firm in his denial, saying that he “refused” Epstein’s invitation to his island. “Shame on Sky News for this utterly misleading headline. Anyone pushing this false narrative deserves complete contempt,” Musk penned. “Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED, yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Elon Musk Accused of Introducing Mark Zuckerberg to Jeffrey Epstein

Source: mega Elon Musk reportedly introduced Mark Zuckerberg to Jeffrey Epstein in 2015.

Although Musk has accused others, such as President Donald Trump, of being involved with Epstein, the mega-billionaire was previously forced to defend himself against claims over his relationship with Epstein — long before House Democrats revealed the calendar entry. In 2015, years after the financier was investigated and jailed for his relations with minors in 2008, Musk was accused of introducing him to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at a dinner hosted by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

Elon Musk Denies Introducing Mark Zuckerberg to Jeffrey Epstein

Source: mega Elon Musk denied allegations about him introducing the Meta CEO to the financier.