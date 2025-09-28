Elon Musk Sounds Off on 'False Narrative' After His Name Appears in Jeffrey Epstein's Calendar
Sept. 28 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Elon Musk is working to clear his name after it was included in a calendar entry for Jeffrey Epstein’s expected visitors at his compound over 10 years ago. The document claimed that Musk was scheduled to visit Little St. James in the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2014; however, the X owner has denied any involvement.
'This Is False'
The findings were revealed on Friday, September 26, by House Democrats, who released a file of Epstein’s daily schedule from December 2014. One entry detailed Musk’s plans to visit the convicted pedophile’s private island, stating, “Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?).”
The Tesla CEO firmly denied the allegations via X by commenting on a user’s post, “This is false.”
Elon Musk Says He 'Refused' an Invitation to Jeffrey Epstein's Island
He also re-shared an X post with a headline linking both him and Prince Andrew to Epstein. In a written statement, Musk stood firm in his denial, saying that he “refused” Epstein’s invitation to his island.
“Shame on Sky News for this utterly misleading headline. Anyone pushing this false narrative deserves complete contempt,” Musk penned. “Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED, yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Elon Musk Accused of Introducing Mark Zuckerberg to Jeffrey Epstein
Although Musk has accused others, such as President Donald Trump, of being involved with Epstein, the mega-billionaire was previously forced to defend himself against claims over his relationship with Epstein — long before House Democrats revealed the calendar entry.
In 2015, years after the financier was investigated and jailed for his relations with minors in 2008, Musk was accused of introducing him to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at a dinner hosted by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.
Elon Musk Denies Introducing Mark Zuckerberg to Jeffrey Epstein
Following the allegations, Musk reportedly claimed the introduction never happened, saying he barely knew Epstein.
“I don’t recall introducing Epstein to anyone, as I don’t know the guy well enough to do so. Epstein is obviously a creep, and Zuckerberg is not a friend of mine,” Musk wrote in an obtained email.
Nonetheless, the SpaceX CEO admitted to visiting Epstein’s home in NYC, where he detailed the financier’s collection of peculiar artwork.
“Several years ago, I was at his house in Manhattan for about 30 minutes in the middle of the afternoon with Talulah [Riley], as she was curious about meeting this strange person for a novel she was writing,” he added. “We did not see anything inappropriate at all, apart from weird art. He tried repeatedly to get me to visit his island. I declined.”