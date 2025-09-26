Hypocrite? Elon Musk's Alleged Association With Jeffrey Epstein Revealed as Billionaire's Name Is Released on Epstein Island Scheduling Documents
It seems like Jeffrey Epstein was connected to Donald Trump's former advisor Elon Musk.
The documents, which were delivered to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and published Friday, September 26, by the panel’s Democrats, are in response to the committee probe into the Epstein case.
According to the paperwork, Musk, who previously worked for Trump, had a tentative trip to Epstein's island planned on December 6, 2014. A note read, "Is this still happening?"
At the time, Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019, owned a private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Musk isn't the only person who allegedly had ties to Epstein, as Steve Bannon was supposed to meet with Epstein on February 16, 2019 — months before he was charged with s-- trafficking minors. Tech billionaire Peter Thiel had a breakfast scheduled for November 27, 2017.
Bannon is close with Trump and served as a White House senior counselor during the president's first term.
“It should be clear to every American that Jeffrey Epstein was friends with some of the most powerful and wealthiest men in the world,” said Sara Guerrero, a spokesperson for Oversight Democrats, in a statement. “Every new document produced provides new information as we work to bring justice for the survivors and victims.”
Trump's name has been associated with Epstein over the years, as the two were previously close.
Trump's attorney general, Pam Bondi, remains under scrutiny after promising to release the Epstein files before backtracking on her word.
According to a new bombshell exposé from the Wall Street Journal, the president of the United States complained to his staffers in July that he didn't understand why the public was so scathingly critical of his administration's handling of the Epstein files.
Trump didn't hold Epstein responsible for his antics in the 1990s, stating it was a "different time."
Musk previously claimed in June that the POTUS is "in" a collection of U.S. government documents related to the investigation of late financier.
"Time to drop the really big bomb," Musk wrote at the time. "@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public."
"Have a nice day, DJT!" he sarcastically added.
In a follow-up post, the SpaceX founder told X users to "mark this post for the future" as he warned, "the truth will come out."