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Elon Musk 'Freaking Out' Over Alex Gibney’s Documentary About the Tech Billionaire, Journalist Claims: 'The Bully Is Mad'

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Source: MEGA

Elon Musk reportedly isn't happy about Alex Gibney’s new documentary.

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Sept. 9 2026, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

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Elon Musk is reportedly not happy about filmmaker Alex Gibney’s new documentary regarding the billionaire's influence over the tech world and beyond.

According to journalist David Sirota, the Tesla founder, 55, is "freaking out" over Musk, which debuted on Tuesday, September 8, at the Venice Film Festival.

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'Musk' Premiered at the Venice Film Festival on September 8

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Source: MEGA

Alex Gibney's 'Musk' documentary will premiere nationwide on October 16.

In response to an article about the four-hour film penned by The Hollywood Reporter, Sirota posted on X: "The reason @ElonMusk is freaking out about this upcoming documentary is because it is by @alexgibneyfilm — one of the world's best accountability journalists/documentarians."

"Musk knows Alex doesn't pull punches, doesn't cower and won't be bullied — and so the bully is mad," The Lever editor-in-chief went on.

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Elon Musk Doesn't Actually Appear in the Documentary

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Source: MEGA

Ashley St. Clair is featured prominently in 'Musk.'

Gibney, 72, previously described the documentary that profiled the world's richest man as “the story of the tech titan as the 21st century reincarnation of the confidence man.”

Musk doesn't actually partake in the film, but he does appear throughout via an AI avatar. The film also features interviews with his first wife, Justine Musk, as well as his father, Errol Musk, computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, Tesla co-founder Martin Eberhard, and his former partner Ashley St. Clair.

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Ashley St. Clair Claimed She Was Offered $40 Million to Stay Quiet

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Source: MEGA

Elon Musk only appears in the film as an AI avatar.

St. Clair, who shares son, Romulus, with Elon, revealed to reporters at the film festival on Tuesday she "was offered the opportunity not to speak for $40 million."

“When you’re offered something like that [to stay quiet], it really causes a debate in your head about what your speech means and how valuable that is and why do they want to offer me this amount of money to not speak?” the influencer, 28, noted.

She also said at the press conference she decided to participate in the documentary so she can “set the example for my kids that we should never take being materially comfortable that we’re speaking the truth."

Elon Musk Previously Called the Documentary a 'Hit Piece'

image of Elon musk
Source: MEGA

Alex Gibney told 'The Hollywood Reporter' earlier this month Elon Musk is a 'miserable man.'

Back in March when Gibney's project was first announced, the SpaceX founder slammed the idea and called it a "hit piece" on X.

The Oscar-winning director then clapped back at Elon, saying: “How would you know?"

Gibney shared more about his upcoming doc earlier this month, telling The Hollywood Reporter: “Someone who worked closely with Elon told me, ‘He’s the most miserable man I’ve ever met.’ So he’s inflicting his misery on everyone else.”

"As he accretes more power, he’s no longer interested in checking his worst impulses,” he added of the tech mogul.

Musk will be released in theaters nationwide on October 16.

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