Elon Musk's Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Claims Their Romance Began After He Slid Into Her DMs on Twitter
June 18 2026, Published 7:44 a.m. ET
Ashley St. Clair is opening up about how her alleged relationship with Elon Musk first came to life.
In a June 17 episode of “The Don Lemon Show,” the former MAGA influencer recalled meeting the tech billionaire about three years ago, saying the first contact came directly online.
“He slid into my DMs on Twitter,” St. Clair told host Don Lemon.
When Lemon followed up and asked, “How'd you end up with a kid?
According to St. Clair, their initial connection eventually turned into something more after a shared media appearance.
“So we met originally. When we did an interview with the Babylon Bee, we continued a relationship from there. Almost a year later, we decided to have a child,” she revealed, referring to the American Conservative Christian news satire website.
She also noted that certain parts of Musk’s world felt very different from her own experiences at the time.
“What’s really interesting, too, is so. We had mutual friends who had also been to his house, and they all like. Describe to me when they went into his house. They had to sign an NDA; I never did,” she shared, adding that she never had to sign a prenup.
A Secret Pregnancy and Their Son
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The pair share a son, Romulus, who was born in September 2024.
St. Clair said their relationship eventually fell apart, leading to a very public legal dispute involving custody and child support.
She also claimed their son was conceived during a New Year’s trip to St. Barts in early 2024, and suggested Musk encouraged her to expand their family while offering financial stability.
For months, she kept the pregnancy and birth private. She later alleged that Musk’s team even attempted to offer money in exchange for secrecy. Musk is now the father of 14 children with four different women.
When St. Clair publicly announced the baby in February 2025, Musk initially questioned whether he was the father. However, a Labcorp DNA test later confirmed paternity with 99.9999 percent probability.
NDA Offer Allegations
St. Clair has also claimed she was later approached with a major financial proposal tied to confidentiality.
She said she was offered a $40 million non-disclosure agreement in December 2024, just weeks after the U.S. presidential election.
Appearing on Governor Gavin Newsom’s podcast “This Is Gavin Newsom,” she broke down the alleged arrangement in detail.
“Yeah, I was offered $40 million, which included an NDA and non-disparagement into eternity, which I declined,” she told Newsom. “I'm comfortable with that to keep my integrity, and at least when push came to shove, that I was able to turn that down, and I also think women need to speak up. I think a lot would not be allowed to happen if women stopped keeping a lot of secrets from men.”
She described the proposal as including a $15 million upfront payment followed by $100,000 monthly payments over 21 years, totaling just over $40 million.