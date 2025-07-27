or
Elon Musk Slams Donald Trump's Tax Bill as 'Political Suicide' and Job Killer

Elon Musk called Donald Trump’s tax bill 'political suicide' and warned it would kill jobs.

July 27 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Elon Musk is making headlines again, this time for his bold denunciation of President Trump's contentious tax and spending cuts legislation.

The billionaire and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX took to X to express his disdain for the nearly 1,000-page bill that Republican senators are racing to push through.

Elon Musk made headlines for denouncing President Trump’s tax and spending cuts plan.

"The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country," Musk wrote as the Senate prepared to vote on the bill. He accused the legislation of offering "handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future."

With a birthday celebration coinciding with his social media tirade, Musk raised eyebrows by stating the bill would equate to "political suicide for the Republican Party."

Elon Musk expressed skepticism about the bill's potential

This critique reignited tensions between Musk and the Trump administration. Musk's disapproval echoes previous sentiments he shared only weeks ago, conveying disappointment over the bill's financial implications.

"I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it," he said during an appearance on CBS News Sunday Morning prior to his exit from government.

Musk expressed skepticism about the bill's potential, stating, "I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful. But I don't know if it can be both. My personal opinion."

As the administration celebrated the bill's passage in the Oval Office, Musk sharpened his rhetoric, attacking the proposed legislation as a "pork-filled" "disgusting abomination."

He called out lawmakers, writing, "Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

Elon Musk implied, without evidence, that Donald Trump has ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

In a twist of events, Musk threatened to fire lawmakers who undermined the needs of the American public. "I just think that people should be held accountable," he stated.

Trump retaliated, expressing disappointment in Musk and implying potential repercussions for his companies, which rely on significant federal funding. "He's got a lot of money, he gets a lot of subsidy," Trump said on June 6. "So we'll take a look at that. Only if it's fair for him and for the country."

Despite previous solidarity, Musk drew sharp distinctions by suggesting, without evidence, that Trump had ties to s-- abuser Jeffrey Epstein.

Elon Musk said he regretted posting some extreme statements.

In a bid to mend fences, Musk later remarked that he regretted some of his more extreme posts, receiving an understanding response from Trump. "Things like that happen. I don't blame him for anything," Trump told The New York Post.

