Elon Musk 'Regrets Some' of His Angry Posts About Donald Trump, Admits He Went 'Too Far' With Jeffrey Epstein Claims

Musk also responded with an “100” emoji to a user who noted the Tesla head honcho said, "It’s not about Right vs. Left. It’s about the Establishment vs. the People.”

Musk went on to make a shocking accusation about Trump, stating, “Time to drop the really big bomb. @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public."

Musk also credited himself for the Republican Party winning the ticket in 2024. “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate. Such ingratitude," he said.