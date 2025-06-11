Elon Musk 'Regrets Some' of His Angry Posts About Donald Trump, Admits He Went 'Too Far' With Jeffrey Epstein Claims
Fresh off the heels of his non-stop ranting about Donald Trump, Elon Musk seems to have had a change of heart.
In a now-deleted post, Musk took to his social media platform X to share: “I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far.”
Elon Musk's Issue With Donald Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act'
As OK! reported, after Musk left his position heading the Department of Government Efficiency, he attacked Trump’s "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" legislation on June 3.
“Mammoth spending bills are bankrupting America!” he wrote on X, adding a graphic that showed rising national debt over the past 30 years. “ENOUGH.”
“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore, this massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” he shared in another post. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong.”
A Shocking Accusation
Musk also responded with an “100” emoji to a user who noted the Tesla head honcho said, "It’s not about Right vs. Left. It’s about the Establishment vs. the People.”
Musk went on to make a shocking accusation about Trump, stating, “Time to drop the really big bomb. @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public."
Musk also credited himself for the Republican Party winning the ticket in 2024. “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate. Such ingratitude," he said.
- Elon Musk Attacks Donald Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill' After Leaving His Administration: 'Disgusting Abomination'
- Donald Trump Flip Flops: President Claims He Fired 'Crazy' Elon Musk as Feud Explodes
- Savannah Guthrie Compares Elon Musk and Donald Trump Feud to '7th Grade Girl' Drama as Tiff Unravels
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Donald Trump's Response
Trump took to Truth Social to respond to some of Musk’s attacks, writing, “Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!"
In the days after their feud erupted, Trump insisted he had no intention to talk to Musk and did not want to patch things up with his former pal.
On May 28, Musk confirmed he was leaving his role heading DOGE, sharing his time as a “Special Government Employee” had come to an end.
“I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,” he said at the time. “The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."