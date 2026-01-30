Elon Musk's AI Video Featuring Sydney Sweeney Sparks Controversy

Article continues below advertisement

Elon Musk recently shared an AI-generated video that features actress Sydney Sweeney's likeness, showcasing the advancements of X's video generation capabilities. This development occurred shortly after Musk faced criticism for a controversial comment regarding Sweeney's body.

Source: MEGA Elon Musk shared an AI-generated video featuring Sydney Sweeney’s likeness.

The video was posted on Musk's social media platform, X, previously known as Twitter, and demonstrates the functions of Grok Imagine, a text-to-video feature launched in July 2025. Musk stated, "Grok video is now 10 seconds and the audio is greatly improved," highlighting the technology's enhancements.

Grok video is now 10 seconds and the audio is greatly improved

pic.twitter.com/tN6hX5cs6o — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2026 Source: @elonmusk/X

In the AI-generated clip, Sweeney's digital avatar engages in a conversation with a male counterpart. She asked, "So let me get this straight. Grok videos are now 10 seconds, and the audio is greatly improved?" The male character responds, "Yeah, pretty much... Do you like it?"

Source: MEGA The clip showcased new video and audio capabilities from X’s Grok tool.

The video originated from user Alex Patrascu, who utilized a detailed prompt to create the scene. Interestingly, Sweeney's name was not included in the final prompt, leaving questions about how her likeness was used.

This video follows Musk's previous remarks about Sweeney, which drew criticism in December 2025. He had shared a video divided into quadrants, where he implied that Sweeney's body type might cause her discomfort. Above the video, Musk commented, "Can't be easy," indicating sympathy for Sweeney due to her proportions.

The timing coincides with X facing investigations from both the California Attorney General's Office and the European Union regarding the proliferation of sexually explicit content. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced an investigation into "the proliferation of nonconsensual sexually explicit material" generated by Grok. He expressed concern over reports of harmful content that has circulated online.

Source: Grok The post surfaced as X faces investigations over AI-generated explicit content.

In response to these issues, X's official Safety account stated it would restrict users from creating sexually explicit images of real people in jurisdictions where such content is illegal. However, a CBS News investigation found that users could still generate inappropriate content through Grok, raising concerns about the platform's enforcement of these measures.

Source: MEGA The video appeared shortly after Elon Musk faced criticism over past comments about Sydney Sweeney.

The European Union has also initiated its investigation, assessing whether X adequately addressed the risks associated with Grok's functionalities. They are particularly focused on the dissemination of illegal content, which may include manipulated sexually explicit images.