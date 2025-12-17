'Are You OK?': Elon Musk Disgusts Critics With 'Weird' Comment About Sydney Sweeney's Chest
Dec. 17 2025, Published 5:10 p.m. ET
Elon Musk has raised eyebrows after making a bizarre comment about Sydney Sweeney's chest.
The X owner took to his social media platform on Tuesday, December 16, with what critics deemed a "weird" response to a Vanity Fair post about Sweeney arriving to The Housemaid premiere in Los Angeles.
The news outlet had uploaded a video of Sweeney posing on the red carpet in a plunging white gown, but Musk appeared unable to focus on anything other than her prominent features.
Responding directly to the news outlet's upload, Musk shared a graphic about a female's chest alongside the caption: "Can’t be easy."
The meme featured a side-by-side comparison of "what it looks like" versus "how it feels. The phrases were placed beside a woman with large assets and an image highlighting an inflamed spine causing back pain.
While Musk didn't name-drop Sweeney in his post, he seemed to make it clear what he was referring to as social media users all gossiped about the Euphoria star's assets following her cleavage-baring premiere outfit.
Elon Musk Mocked for Bizarre Remark About Sydney Sweeney
In response to Musk's post, several critics slammed the Tesla CEO for joining in on the raunchy conversation about the Christy actress' knockers.
"She’s [nearly] 30 years younger than you. Weird," one person called out of Musk, 54, and Sweeney, 28, as a troll declared: "Bro couldn’t help himself."
"Are you OK?" a third user asked, seeming in disbelief by Musk's comment, while a fourth similarly questioned, "What the h--- is this?"
"Don’t you have a rocket to build or something?" someone else snubbed of the SpaceX founder, as another individual complained about how "richest in the world or poorest, every man thinks of the same thing."
Meanwhile, one social media user joked about Musk shooting his shot with Sweeney.
"Watch out Scooter Braun," they teased in reference to the controversial record executive — who has reportedly been dating Sweeney since early September after sparking romance rumors back in June.
Donald Trump Slammed for Calling Sydney Sweeney 'Hot'
Musk isn't the only high-profile figure to make odd comments about Sweeney's looks in recent months.
In August, Donald Trump faced backlash after he went on a wild Truth Social rant drooling over the "hot" Anyone But You star.
His gushing over Sweeney triggered many critics to slam the president online due to the duo's more than 50-year age gap.
Many haters insisted it wasn't the "time" for Trump to be fawning over a much-young woman amid ongoing controversy over his former friendship with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
"Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'HOTTEST' ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves.' Go get ‘em Sydney!" Trump boasted at the time, referencing the blonde beauty's controversial commercial about "great genes."
After the campaign's launch, Sweeney was slammed for seemingly glorifying "whiteness" and promoting eugenics — a highly discredited and offensive belief that the genetic quality of the human population can be improved through selective breeding.