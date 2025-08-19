Elsa Hosk Flaunts Toned Abs in Stunning Bikini Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Elsa Hosk is heating things up again! The 36-year-old supermodel put her abs on full display while rocking a metallic green string bikini during a desert getaway. She paired the bold two-piece with a colorful printed bucket hat and carried an oversized woven tote for that effortless, sultry vacation vibe.

At one point, she wrapped a white towel around her waist to show off her full look. “🦜 🦜 🦜,” she simply captioned the post. In one shot, Hosk sat on wooden stairs, soaking in the sun as it hit her face. She casually spread her legs but covered her crotch with her hands to keep the moment playful and candid.

Source: @hoskelsa/Instagram Elsa Hosk showed off her toned abs in a metallic green bikini during a desert trip.

Her fans wasted no time jumping into the comments section. “Awwww gorgeous as always !🙌,” one follower wrote, while another gushed, “My queen is enjoying summer these days 🩵💚🩵💚.” “Looking stunning, Elsa!” a third chimed in. “So pretty and hottie ⚘️ 😍❤️🔥🔥,” added another.

This bikini moment comes just under two weeks after she made headlines for a daring gym look. Hosk was spotted out in a sheer white ribbed tank, braless, with her nipples clearly showing. She teamed the risky top with light gray leggings that hugged her curves, tossed a gray sweatshirt over her shoulders and accessorized with a beige designer tote plus oversized sunnies.

Source: @hoskelsa/Instagram The supermodel paired the swimsuit with a colorful bucket hat and a woven tote.

She topped it all off with a new pair of kicks. “The new @alo sneakers 🤍,” she wrote on Instagram. One photo even showed her casually setting her Birkin bag on the ground while sitting by the road, while another captured her leaning against a concrete wall for a cool, moody vibe.

Source: @hoskelsa/Instagram Elsa Hosk credits her figure to dance cardio and toning workouts she does nearly every day.

Her followers loved every second of the photoshoot. “Love themmmmm,” one fan commented, while another added, “Neutrals on you seem so colorful nonetheless." “Cool pics and sneakers. Pic 5 is my favorite ❤️,” another person said. One couldn’t resist teasing her, wrtiing, “😂 Dang, put Hermes bag on the floor just causally bag.”

Source: @hoskelsa/Instagram Fans called the star 'gorgeous' and 'stunning' in her new photos.