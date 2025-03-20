Model Elsa Hosk Goes Completely Naked for Sultry Footwear Campaign: Photos
Model Elsa Hosk bared it all for her Helsa x GIA BORGHINI collection.
In new campaign photos, the gorgeous star posed completely naked in multiple shots to showcase the collaboration's fresh footwear designs.
"STEP INTO YOUR POWER. The @helsastudio x @giaborghini shoe collaboration is here❤️," Hosk, 36, captioned an Instagram post about the launch.
"I was so excited and honored to collaborate and blend @giaborghini’s exquisite Italian craftsmanship and heritage with Helsa’s contemporary and sophisticated perspective," the Helsa founder gushed. "Each piece is thoughtfully designed to embody effortless movement and playful personality."
The bombshell added she was in charge of the "art direction and styling" for the advertisements.
In multiple photos, the Victoria's Secret Angel wore nothing but the shoes, with designs varying from seductive slip-on heels to classic loafers. In one image, the star held up a black and red shoe to cover her bare chest.
In an additional picture, Hosk donned a beige see-through bodysuit in addition to a pair of brown heels.
In an interview with ELLE, the blonde beauty revealed why she decided to go in the buff for the pictures.
"It’s really hard to shoot shoes. Sometimes you want to crop a picture, but the shoes are all the way down at the bottom of the image. So, I decided to go for it and shoot the collection in the nude," Hosk explained. "I really wanted to make something strong and powerful, because the collection is simple, but the shapes, the prints, the colors — they’re strong."
The Swedish star's Instagram followers raved over the hot shots, with one person writing in the comments section, "Wow 🙌🔥."
"WHAT CANT YOU DO!!!! I’ll buy anything you create," declared a second supporter. "MY ICON."
"Omg so good 🔥🔥🔥," said a third fan, with a fourth penning, "This is what taking it to the next level is 😍."
Hosk revealed she was a fan of the designer before she signed on for the photoshoot.
"Having worn their shoes, seeing the collaborations they’ve done — I was really excited to meet Gia Borghini and have the opportunity to collab with the team," she shared. "The quality is so good, they’re Italian-made, and there’s such attention to detail."
The model said the "mood board" for the collection was "all '90s" and neutral colors "with a splash of red."
"When we were designing the collection over a year ago, I had a strong feeling about zebra and leopard print — and now the trend is all over, which is so exciting to see," she noted.
The star described her brand Helsa as "all my different personalities."
"I can be super dressed down, I can be this alter ego on the red carpet, and I can be comfortable and everyday chic," Hosk expressed. "I was trying to make a shoe for each one of those different vibes."