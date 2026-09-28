'Lucky' Elsa Pataky Wears Cheeky Bikini for 50th Birthday Trip: Photos

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Elsa Pataky absolutely stunned fans with her latest bikini pictures. The Fast & Furious actress posted photos from her latest girls' trip to the Maldives, which she took with her friends to celebrate her big 50th birthday — seemingly without her husband, Chris Hemsworth, or their three children.

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Elsa Pataky Recaps Dreamy Birthday Trip on Instagram

Source: @ELSAPATAKY/INSTAGRAM Elsa Pataky showed off her toned physique in a bikini.

In one post, the Spanish actress shared a collection of photos and videos from the totally dreamy vacation, which she spent with her gal pals at the super-exclusive Soneva Secret resort in the Maldives. "Another year around the sun, celebrated in paradise with some of my favorite people. Making memories, sharing laughs and feeling very lucky to have experiences like this together. 🤍," Pataky captioned the post.

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Her Bikini Pics Were Absolutely Stunning

Source: @ELSAPATAKY/INSTAGRAM Elsa Pataky posed in a plunging one-piece.

The cover photo showed the star with her back facing the camera, halfway immersed in the ocean, wearing a light pink thong bikini with a dark contrast lining and seemingly gazing at a ray swimming near her. In another pic, she wore a deep-plunge red one-piece swimsuit after a swim in the turquoise water. It was the same suit she wore to stroll along the side of an infinity pool. Yet another pic showed Pataky in a white swim top paired with a netted white coverup skirt, while another showed her posing in a light pink and black bikini top with white lacy pants. The rest of the album showed her posing with the many friends who accompanied her on the trip.

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Friends and Fans Sent Well-Wishes

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Source: @ELSAPATAKY/INSTAGRAM Elsa Pataky enjoyed the Maldives with friends.

The comments section was very enthusiastic about the stunning photos, with Jessica Alba leading the charge. The actress wrote, "😍❤️❤️❤️ looks like a dream!" Meanwhile, one of the guests from the trip commented, "Amazing days in Maldives, a memory forever..... happy birthday again!!!!!" And hundreds of others sent her birthday wishes for when she turned 50 on July 18.

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Elsa Pataky Showed Off More Stunning Photos From the Maldives

Source: @ELSAPATAKY/INSTAGRAM Elsa Pataky went on a bike ride.