or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Elsa Pataky
OK LogoNEWS

'Lucky' Elsa Pataky Wears Cheeky Bikini for 50th Birthday Trip: Photos

Split photo of Elsa Pataky.
Source: EUROPA PRESS / MEGA; @ELSAPATAKY/INSTAGRAM

Elsa Pataky wore a cheeky bikini on her 50th birthday trip.

Contact us by Email

Sept. 28 2026, Published 11:03 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Elsa Pataky absolutely stunned fans with her latest bikini pictures.

The Fast & Furious actress posted photos from her latest girls' trip to the Maldives, which she took with her friends to celebrate her big 50th birthday — seemingly without her husband, Chris Hemsworth, or their three children.

Article continues below advertisement

Elsa Pataky Recaps Dreamy Birthday Trip on Instagram

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Elsa Pataky showed off her toned physique in a bikini.
Source: @ELSAPATAKY/INSTAGRAM

Elsa Pataky showed off her toned physique in a bikini.

In one post, the Spanish actress shared a collection of photos and videos from the totally dreamy vacation, which she spent with her gal pals at the super-exclusive Soneva Secret resort in the Maldives.

"Another year around the sun, celebrated in paradise with some of my favorite people. Making memories, sharing laughs and feeling very lucky to have experiences like this together. 🤍," Pataky captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Her Bikini Pics Were Absolutely Stunning

Photo of Elsa Pataky posed in a plunging one-piece.
Source: @ELSAPATAKY/INSTAGRAM

Elsa Pataky posed in a plunging one-piece.

The cover photo showed the star with her back facing the camera, halfway immersed in the ocean, wearing a light pink thong bikini with a dark contrast lining and seemingly gazing at a ray swimming near her.

In another pic, she wore a deep-plunge red one-piece swimsuit after a swim in the turquoise water. It was the same suit she wore to stroll along the side of an infinity pool.

Yet another pic showed Pataky in a white swim top paired with a netted white coverup skirt, while another showed her posing in a light pink and black bikini top with white lacy pants.

The rest of the album showed her posing with the many friends who accompanied her on the trip.

Article continues below advertisement

Friends and Fans Sent Well-Wishes

MORE ON:
Elsa Pataky

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Elsa Pataky enjoyed the Maldives with friends.
Source: @ELSAPATAKY/INSTAGRAM

Elsa Pataky enjoyed the Maldives with friends.

The comments section was very enthusiastic about the stunning photos, with Jessica Alba leading the charge.

The actress wrote, "😍❤️❤️❤️ looks like a dream!"

Meanwhile, one of the guests from the trip commented, "Amazing days in Maldives, a memory forever..... happy birthday again!!!!!"

And hundreds of others sent her birthday wishes for when she turned 50 on July 18.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @ELSAPATAKY/INSTAGRAM
Article continues below advertisement
Source: @ELSAPATAKY/INSTAGRAM

Elsa Pataky Showed Off More Stunning Photos From the Maldives

Photo of Elsa Pataky went on a bike ride.
Source: @ELSAPATAKY/INSTAGRAM

Elsa Pataky went on a bike ride.

Pataky also treated her fans to a second recap post on Instagram, this one featuring a beautiful brown bikini with white polka dots, plus photos and videos of the out-of-this-world resort she was staying at, this time the Soneva Fushi.

"So grateful for life and my amazing friends! 🥰🥰," she captioned this second post.

The group of friends enjoyed swimming, water slides, bike rides, celebratory drinks and incredible-looking food during their stay in paradise.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.