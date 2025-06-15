COUPLES Elsie Hewitt Raves About Supportive Boyfriend Pete Davidson at Charity Event: 'He's the Best' Source: @elsie/Instagram Elsie Hewitt praised Pete Davidson's support at a charity event.

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson stepped into the spotlight together for the first time as a couple during the Endometriosis Foundation of America's 13th annual Blossom Ball at the Pierre Hotel in NYC on May 15. The outing held special significance for Hewitt, who has faced her own struggles with endometriosis.

Source: @elsie/Instagram Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson made their couple debut at the Endometriosis Foundation’s Blossom Ball in NYC.

"He is the best," Hewitt, 29, gushed exclusively to Life & Style. "He's super supportive, and he wants to learn about all this stuff, so I'm very grateful that he's here. This is very important to him as well. I feel very lucky to have him by my side." The pair seemed thrilled to be around one another.

"Elsie was introducing Pete to all the foundation members, clearly very proud to show him off," said an onlooker. "They seem to be really happy together and were holding hands as they walked around the event, giggling and whispering into each other's ears."

Source: MEGA At the charity event, Pete Davidson made sure Elsie Hewitt had her moment in the spotlight.

The King of Staten Island star also gave Hewitt the chance to shine throughout the night.

"It was clear Pete wanted the spotlight to be on Elsie," said another event attendee. "He stood in the corner waiting for her to finish taking photos." During the event, Hewitt bravely shared her journey with endometriosis.

"I have struggled with cripplingly painful periods since I started getting a period. In the last few years, they just got unbearable, and I was trying so hard to find the care and the help that I needed, and I didn't feel like anybody was really taking me seriously," she explained.

Source: @elsie/Instagram Elsie Hewitt showed her support for endometriosis awareness at the Blossom Ball in NYC.

"I think that's something a lot of women with endo struggle with — being listened to and taken seriously. So that was a journey and then I found an amazing surgeon and I got my robotic excision surgery in November of last year. Since that, I've just been recovering, and now I'm kind of on the other side and just really excited to be here and keep spreading awareness and advocating for this really scary, painful disease that needs to be talked about more, I think," she added.

The Industry star shared advice for other women grappling with endometriosis, affirming that their "pain is real." "Listen to your body because there are so many doctors and so many people who will just say, 'Oh, you're just having a bad period.' If you know that something is wrong, you have to listen," Hewitt stressed. "It's not normal to be in that much pain. And so, I really think, just listen to your gut."

Source: @elsie/Instagram Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson made their relationship Instagram official last March 15.

She added, "Honestly, it got to a point where I couldn't really ease it that much anymore. I know that an anti-inflammatory diet, heating pads, and painkillers and all of that help but it was like, personally, I got to a point where opting for surgery was my next best step."