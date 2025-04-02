Who Is Pete Davidson’s New Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt? 6 Things to Know
Elsie Hewitt Is From London
Pete Davidson's new girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, was born in London on March 5, 1996, according to IMDb.
In an interview with Playboy, Hewitt said she relocated to Los Angeles when she was 10 and started working five years later. She is now based in New York.
Pete Davidson's New Girlfriend Is a Model, Actress and Influencer
Although Davidson's ex-girlfriends are famous in the TV and film industry, his current lady also excels in her work as a model, actress and influencer.
She uses her Instagram page, which has over 1 million followers, to expand her empire. She previously modeled for different brands and was hailed Playboy's Miss June in 2017.
Speaking about her profession, Hewitt said she does not care "about looking perfect" all the time.
"I've been realizing not everyone has the same heart I do," she told Playboy. "There's a lot that people don't know about me. I'm very sensitive, even though many people just see me as another s--- girl on Instagram."
As an actress, Hewitt played Suzie Huppert's role in a 2024 episode of Industry. She also made appearances on Dave and Billy Knight after having her first major role on Turnt.
She Runs an Instagram Page for Her Food Adventures
Aside from her main Instagram page, Hewitt also owns the Instagram account Elsie Eats, which has 48,000 followers.
"My favorite thing is going to restaurants to eat," she told Playboy. "Italian food is probably my favorite, especially pasta. I also love a really good steak. I like filet mignon with béarnaise sauce. And I have a huge sweet tooth. I love desserts. I love food."
Elsie Hewitt Has Had High-Profile Relationships Before Dating Pete Davidson
Before Davidson, Hewitt was romantically linked to other celebrities.
In 2017, she dated Ryan Philippe for five months before filing a lawsuit against him, alleging he "grabbed [her] upper arm so tightly that his grip left heavy bruises on her arm hours later. He then braced his body and threw her down his staircase as hard as he could."
Philippe denied the allegations, stating he was "saddened and disgusted" by Hewitt's accusations. They reached a settlement in October 2019 before the case could go to trial.
Hewitt was also previously linked to Benny Blanco and Jason Sudeikis in the past.
Elsie Hewitt Sparked Dating Rumors With Pete Davidson in March 2025
Hewitt and Davidson's dating rumors started when they were spotted enjoying a vacation in Palm Beach. Daily Mail shared photos of the pair on March 19, showing their PDA-packed getaway.
Their relationship was later confirmed.
Elsie Hewitt Confirmed Their Relationship on Instagram
Following the reports, Hewitt and Davidson made their relationship Instagram official when the model uploaded a video on her Instagram Stories that showed them watching The Rugrats together. She also posted a cheeky selfie with the Saturday Night Live alum with the text, "fave person."