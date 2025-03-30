Elsie Hewitt's Greatest Thirst Trap Moments: See the Hot Photos

A few days after her 29th birthday in March, Elsie Hewitt uploaded snaps from the party to express her gratitude to everyone who celebrated with her.

"never felt surrounded by more love. heart feels full 🫀 little Elsie wouldn’t believe ! thank you to all the wonderful people in my life for making my birthday so special ❣️," she captioned the photoset.

In one photo, Hewitt posed enticingly for the camera, rocking a sheer black dress with thin straps. She covered her modesty with a strategically placed star emoji, which matched the ribbons and balloons around her.