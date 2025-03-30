Elsie Hewitt's Greatest Thirst Trap Moments: See the Hot Photos
Hot Birthday Girl
A few days after her 29th birthday in March, Elsie Hewitt uploaded snaps from the party to express her gratitude to everyone who celebrated with her.
"never felt surrounded by more love. heart feels full 🫀 little Elsie wouldn’t believe ! thank you to all the wonderful people in my life for making my birthday so special ❣️," she captioned the photoset.
In one photo, Hewitt posed enticingly for the camera, rocking a sheer black dress with thin straps. She covered her modesty with a strategically placed star emoji, which matched the ribbons and balloons around her.
Elsie Hewitt Paraded Her Bold Fashion
In a December 2024 carousel of photos, Hewitt set pulses racing in a black, formfitting dress with intricate lace detailing. She displayed her silhouette in the stunning getup while riding the subway.
Cherry Bomb
The 29-year-old influencer flaunted her ample assets in an October 2024 update, posing in a minidress as she rested on a couch.
Her Bikini Clung Tightly
During a sunny beach getaway, Hewitt offered an eye-popping view in a blue teeny bikini top that left little to the imagination. She paired the skimpy top with a high-leg bikini bottom, which gracefully framed her figure.
"loving the way mezcal feels & hating the way mezcal tastes," she captioned the post.
Elsie Hewitt Bared It All
Hewitt went topless while soaking up the sun in a sizzling July 2024 photo.
"i…i’m sorry!" she cheekily wrote.
A Splash of Blue
The model had a fun, sun-soaked getaway while sporting an intricately designed bikini set that tastefully framed her private regions. She accessorized with black sunglasses to complete her beach look.
"did u know that there’s a beach next to new york city," Hewitt asked her followers.
She's a Bikini Babe
Hewitt put her sun-kissed figure on display in a bold ensemble featuring a triangle cut bikini top with different patterns and colors. The swimwear also stressed her slim midsection, leaving fans drooling over her look.
"my reflection in the last slide(s) is the real me 😌," she wrote in the caption of the August 2023 post.
Elsie Hewitt Went Topless Again
In September 2022, Hewitt teased fans when she drew attention to her figure by going topless. She used the fabric and her hands to maintain modesty as she beamed a bright smile at the camera.
A Fun Pool Day
Hewitt exuded beauty and allure in a multicolored bikini, showcasing her slim figure as she strutted near a pool area.
She shared in the caption, "elsie of the jungle @radhootulum 🖤."
Elsie Hewitt Got Her Dose of Vitamin Sea
The Turnt actress showcased her eye-popping figure in a cleavage-baring bikini top with a deep V-neck and tie straps during a sunny beach trip. She completed her look with a striped bucket hat, sunglasses, hoop earrings and stacks of necklaces.
"città bianca," Hewitt wrote.
Straight Out of Greek Mythology
Hewitt spilled out of a racy olive green bikini while in Greece, offering minimal coverage but maximum confidence for her fans.
She captioned the post, "only girl who’s returned from greece paler than when she arrived."
Elsie Hewitt Took a Break
The Industry star sizzled in a skimpy bikini with chest-accentuating design in a July 2021 post. She highlighted her natural beauty by going makeup-free in the photoset.
"happi vacation elsie☺️🤗 @cavotagoomykonos," Hewitt captioned the update.