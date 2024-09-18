EMBRACE YOUR ALTER EGO ‘Jaw-dropping’: Honey Birdette Releases New Campaign Ahead of Halloween

Lingerie label Honey Birdette has unveiled their latest campaign, ‘Embrace Your Alter Ego,’ showcasing an extraordinary collection of provocative lingerie and meticulously designed Halloween costumes. The campaign highlights the brand's commitment to pushing the boundaries of lingerie design, featuring stunning bras, daring bodysuits, and impressive outerwear pieces. The releases include a groundbreaking glow-in-the-dark collection and their unique glow bodysuit, which sold out within minutes last year.

“‘Embrace Your Alter Ego’ is all about the transformative power of lingerie,” says Kim Kidd, CEO of Honey Birdette. “We wanted to capture the excitement of dressing up for Halloween, whether you're headed to a party or creating an intimate moment at home. This campaign is a celebration of empowerment and self-expression, which are at the heart of Honey Birdette.”