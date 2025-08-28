TikTok Mom Emilie Kiser Speaks Out for First Time Since 3-Year-Old Son's Tragic Drowning Death: 'I Should Have Done More to Protect Him'

"Loss of this magnitude feels impossible to put into words. I’ve spent days, weeks, months trying to find them and also take the time I’ve needed to digest the loss of my baby," the TikTok star expressed in a message shared online on Thursday, August 28.

Emilie Kiser has returned to social media for the first time since her and husband Brady Kiser 's 3-year-old son, Trigg , tragically died after drowning in the family's backyard pool in May.

"Trigg is our baby and our best friend. The light and spirit he brought into this world was bright, pure, joyful and undeniable. We miss him every second of every day and continuing forward often feels unbearable," Emilie continued. "We miss him every second of every day and continuing forward often feels unbearable. I never thought we would experience grief in this way or the pain of losing him so suddenly. It’s a pain, heartache and void that no family should ever have to endure."

The influencer took "full accountability as Trigg’s mother" for the accident, as she admitted: "I know I should I have done more to protect him."

"One of the hardest lessons I carry is that a permanent pool fence could have saved his life, and it’s something I will never overlook again. I hope amidst this pain, Trigg’s story will help prevent other children and families from suffering the same loss," Emilie noted.

More to come...