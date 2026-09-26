'Emily in Paris' Star Lucas Bravo Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos From the Final Season

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Lucas Bravo recently gave fans an intimate look at how it felt to wrap the final season of Emily in Paris. "And just like that…. 🤍," Bravo captioned a behind-the-scenes carousel he posted on Instagram. Bravo shared the carousel Tuesday, September 22, marking the end of production on the Netflix series' sixth and final season.

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Group Send-Off

Source: @LUCASNBRAVO/ INSTAGRAM The word 'Fin' was visible on the director's chair.

One of the carousel's centerpiece images showed the full cast gathered on a Paris cobblestone street for a celebratory group photo. Ashley Park leaned on a director's chair with the back reading "Fin." She was with costars Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Bruno Gouery, Samuel Arnold and William Abadie. Elsewhere on the set, Laviscount and Bravo playfully carried Park while she was still seated in that same chair.

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Candid Moments Captured the Cast Between Takes

Source: @LUCASNBRAVO/ INSTAGRAM Lucas Bravo also captured relaxed moments of the cast.

Several photos showed quieter moments away from the cameras. Bravo and Park were pictured mid-conversation on a Paris street, him holding a coffee cup and her with purple flowers clipped into her hair. Abadie appeared relaxed indoors, scrolling his phone on a gray sofa. Bravo also posted a photo of him and some of his costars gathered around a table under a maroon umbrella, with Bravo throwing up a peace sign for the camera.

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Production Details Marked the Final Day of Filming

Source: @LUCASNBRAVO/ INSTAGRAM The carousel also included some other items on the set of the show.

The photos included a close-up of a clapperboard dated September 18, 2026. Another shot showed a custom cookie shaped like the show's clapperboard, decorated with "Emily in Paris 2019–2026" and addressed to Bravo. A separate image zoomed in on the chef's uniform worn by his character, Gabriel, with the name embroidered across the chest. The carousel closed with a short clip of Bravo picking up the chair and carrying it away.

The Series Is Wrapping Up After Six Seasons

Source: @LUCASNBRAVO/ INSTAGRAM The show will end with Season 6.