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'Emily in Paris' Star Lucas Bravo Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos From the Final Season

Split image of Lucas Bravo and (inset) some of his costars.
Source: MEGA; @LUCASNBRAVO/ INSTAGRAM

Lucas Bravo captured special moments from his time on set.

Sept. 26 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Lucas Bravo recently gave fans an intimate look at how it felt to wrap the final season of Emily in Paris.

"And just like that…. 🤍," Bravo captioned a behind-the-scenes carousel he posted on Instagram.

Bravo shared the carousel Tuesday, September 22, marking the end of production on the Netflix series' sixth and final season.

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Group Send-Off

Split image of part of the cast of 'Emily in Paris.'
Source: @LUCASNBRAVO/ INSTAGRAM

The word 'Fin' was visible on the director's chair.

One of the carousel's centerpiece images showed the full cast gathered on a Paris cobblestone street for a celebratory group photo.

Ashley Park leaned on a director's chair with the back reading "Fin." She was with costars Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Bruno Gouery, Samuel Arnold and William Abadie.

Elsewhere on the set, Laviscount and Bravo playfully carried Park while she was still seated in that same chair.

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Candid Moments Captured the Cast Between Takes

Split image of part of the cast of 'Emily in Paris.'
Source: @LUCASNBRAVO/ INSTAGRAM

Lucas Bravo also captured relaxed moments of the cast.

Several photos showed quieter moments away from the cameras. Bravo and Park were pictured mid-conversation on a Paris street, him holding a coffee cup and her with purple flowers clipped into her hair.

Abadie appeared relaxed indoors, scrolling his phone on a gray sofa.

Bravo also posted a photo of him and some of his costars gathered around a table under a maroon umbrella, with Bravo throwing up a peace sign for the camera.

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Production Details Marked the Final Day of Filming

Split image of part of some of the items used on the set of 'Emily in Paris' and Lucas Bravo sitting in the director's chair.
Source: @LUCASNBRAVO/ INSTAGRAM

The carousel also included some other items on the set of the show.

The photos included a close-up of a clapperboard dated September 18, 2026.

Another shot showed a custom cookie shaped like the show's clapperboard, decorated with "Emily in Paris 2019–2026" and addressed to Bravo.

A separate image zoomed in on the chef's uniform worn by his character, Gabriel, with the name embroidered across the chest.

The carousel closed with a short clip of Bravo picking up the chair and carrying it away.

The Series Is Wrapping Up After Six Seasons

Part of the camera crew of 'Emily in Paris.'
Source: @LUCASNBRAVO/ INSTAGRAM

The show will end with Season 6.

Filming of the show officially wrapped September 18.

Lily Collins, who plays Emily Cooper in the series, marked the occasion in her own emotional Instagram post from the same Paris location where the series began.

"I'm speechless. It's impossible to find the words for what this journey has meant to me," Collins wrote. "For so many years, Emily has been a part of my life, and through every season, she’s continued to surprise me, inspire me, and challenge me."

Emily in Paris will release its sixth and final season on Netflix on December 24 with all 10 episodes will drop at once.

The story follows Emily through Paris, Greece and Monaco as she faces defining choices about her career and relationships.

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