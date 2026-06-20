'Emily in Paris' Season 6: What to Know So Far Following the Shocking Update About the Hit Netflix Series

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Will There Be 'Emily in Paris' Season 6?

Source: NETFLIX 'Emily in Paris' will end with Season 6.

Emily in Paris is ready for its next adventure. Weeks after the fifth season premiered on December 18, 2025, Netflix officially greenlit the hit series for a sixth season. "There's a lot of places I'd love to visit. But I think the show organically [follows] the storyline," series creator Darren Star teased about Emily in Paris Season 6 during a press conference in December. He added, "The show is Emily in Paris. It's never going to permanently leave its home base. But if I can take the audience on a journey somewhere else, I would love that … [It's] fun to think about." After the streaming giant announced the show's renewal, Starr confirmed production would take place between Greece and Monaco.

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What Will 'Emily in Paris' Season 6 Be About?

Source: CAROLINE DUBOIS/NETFLIX Netflix renewed the show after Season 5 premiered.

Emily in Paris Season 6 is expected to pick up on the events in Season 5, which saw Emily ending her relationship with Marcello over his decision to remain in Italy to manage the family business. Back at Agence Grateau, she reconnected with Gabriel, who later extended an invitation for her to visit him in Greece. "I think the door's always open between those two," Star said of Emily and Gabriel. His comment echoed what lead star Lily Collins told Tudum, noting, "I don't know what the future holds for Gabriel and Emily. I appreciated that they were able to say goodbye gracefully, without knowing what comes next. Emily is supportive of his adventures and career, and she respects his journey without interfering. That kind of graceful goodbye felt deserved for the characters, and I'm not entirely sure where it will go from here."

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Which Cast Members Are Returning for 'Emily in Paris' Season 6?

Source: CAROLINE DUBOIS/NETFLIX Lily Collins shared a video featuring some of the cast of 'Emily in Paris' Season 6.

With Collins returning as the titular American expat, many of the show's core cast members are anticipated to come back, including Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and William Abadie.

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Has Filming Begun for 'Emily in Paris' Season 6?

Source: CAROLINE DUBOIS/NETFLIX Lily Collins will reprise her titular role.

In January, Star said filming for Emily in Paris Season 6 would begin before summer. In a May 21 press release, Netflix confirmed production is officially underway in Greece. The team will then head to Monaco before returning to the City of Love.

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When Will 'Emily in Paris' Season 6 Premiere?

Source: GIULIA PARMIGIANI/NETFLIX 'Emily in Paris' Season 5 premiered on December 18, 2025.

Netflix has not set a premiere date for Emily in Paris Season 6. The next installment could air sometime in 2026 or 2027, considering Season 5 premiered more than a year after the fourth season debuted in September 2024.

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Is Season 6 the End of 'Emily in Paris'?

Source: NETFLIX Netflix shared an update regarding the series' future.